The 2 biggest decisions facing Daniel Farke at Norwich City this summer

Norwich City are facing a huge summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League next season and there will be some major decisions ahead.

Daniel Farke has performed an excellent job in galvanising the squad that were relegated last season and bringing in a couple of key signings to swiftly establish the Canaries as the best side in the Championship. The German has achieved a lot at Carrow Road and now just needs to prove he can keep the club in the top-flight.

There are already rumours circulating over players that Norwich could look to sign in the summer transfer window, while there are also reports linking some of their key players with potential moves to other clubs. Huge decisions will need to be made on which of those players they should try and bring in and which they should allow to leave.

With that in mind, we take a look at TWO of the biggest decisions facing Farke this summer…

Whether Norwich should cash in on star-trio

Farke perhaps best summed up this huge decision himself recently when speaking to the media, he suggested that the Canaries want to be active in the transfer market and that could involve selling players. However, he also stated his desire to keep hold of his best players and maintain the core of the squad that helped them get promoted twice in the last three seasons.

The three players in his squad that would fetch the most money in the transfer market are Max Aarons, Todd Cantwell and Emiliano Buendia. Reports have suggested that the Canaries would demand £30 million each for the first two, while the latter could be available for around £40 million. Selling any of the trio of those prices would raise significant funds to reinvest.

Aarons is reportedly interesting the likes of Everton and Roma, while Arsenal are also now thought to be in the mix. Aston Villa are considering bringing in both Cantwell and Buendia, according to the Daily Mail.

Norwich have to decide whether their best chance of survival involves keeping all of those three, or involves letting one or two of them go to raise funds to add to the squad.

How to replace Oliver Skipp

Another massive decision that needs to be made at Carrow Road this summer is who they look to bring into the squad to replace Oliver Skipp’s presence in the middle of the park. The Canaries are believed by Football League World to be prioritising a move for a defensive-minded midfield player in the summer to try and fill his role after he heads back to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Canaries have already been linked with a potential move for Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury, while other reports have suggested they could be interested in Union Berlin’s Robert Andrich. It is also believed by Football League World that Skipp’s return is not out of the question, given that he is facing an uncertain summer himself following Jose Mourinho’s departure at Spurs.

Getting Skipp back would obviously be the dream scenario for Norwich and they should do all they can to try and make that happen. However, if they can not do that then they must identify the right replacement. Doing that might well determine whether they are able to survive or not next term.