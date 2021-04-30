The 2 biggest decisions facing Chris Hughton at Nottingham Forest this summer

Nottingham Forest are preparing for another season in the Championship after mathematical safety was confirmed last week.

It hasn’t been the season Forest fans were hoping for, with the club looking to go one further after agonisingly missing out on a play-off finish last season.

But there is reason to be optimistic heading into next season, but Chris Hughton’s past experience of winning promotion on two occasions will only be worthwhile if they have a positive summer.

It promises to be another summer of transition for Forest, who have made a whopping 17 signings over the course of this season.

With many out of contract and many needing to be brought in, here, we take a look at the two biggest decisions facing Hughton as the summer looms…

How to solve attacking struggles?

Forest, to put it simply, have been far from good enough in the final third this season.

They have scored only 36 goals in 44 Championship matches this season, and only three teams have scored fewer than them this term.

When you consider the amount of talent they have at the club on paper in Lyle Taylor, Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban, this isn’t good enough.

Does Hughton go into the market and sign a couple of attackers, then? Blackpool’s 20-goal forward Jerry Yates is believed to be on their radar, and Britt Assombalonga’s situation is also being monitored, as per the Athletic.

But is it just more than personnel? Do Forest need more in the build-up to their attacks in order to solve their goalscoring woes?

Only time will tell, but the additions of one or two others certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Who to get rid of?

It is a given that Forest will bid farewell to players this summer.

Five loan players are set to return to their parent clubs, and only a couple of those may return. Seven others are out of contract, with Michael Hefele, Michael Dawson and Abdoulaye Diallo almost certain to leave.

But you look at other players in Harry Arter, Fouad Bachirou and Jack Colback, who all still have years left on their contracts, but won’t get a kick next season in truth.

Then you have to consider what may lie in store for the younger players if others are to arrive? Would Loic Mbe Soh benefit from a loan move away for the season, and would Alex Mighten also benefit from the same thing?

Hughton needs to get the balance of the squad right, and outgoings will be just as important as incomings this summer.