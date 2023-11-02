Highlights Leicester City's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been exceptional, with 13 wins out of 14 under new head coach Enzo Maresca.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been the standout player for Leicester, leading the team in goals and assists and attracting attention from Premier League clubs.

Wout Faes has proven himself at Championship level and formed a strong defensive partnership with Jannik Vestergaard, making it difficult for Conor Coady to get playing time.

Leicester City's start to the 2023-24 Championship season has been perhaps better than what they could have possibly imagined.

Despite having an obviously strong squad compared to all other clubs in the second tier, it doesn't always work out for newly relegated sides from the Premier League straight away.

There has been no such complications for the Foxes though under new head coach Enzo Maresca, who has led his side to 13 wins out of a possible 14, with the only slip up being a home defeat against Hull City that occurred nearly two months ago.

It has been all wins apart from that though in league action, and there has been plenty of stars on show for Maresca.

Let's take a look at who Leicester's two best players have been so far this season, but also their two 'worst' as well - or perhaps in this case ones that haven't looked as impressive as others.

BEST: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Dewsbury-Hall has perhaps been the star of the whole Championship so far, and is not only Leicester's joint-top scorer with five goals but he's also notched six assists too.

The midfielder has scored some stylish goals and is the main driving force through the middle of the park for the Foxes, and it wouldn't be a total shock to see Premier League clubs with a lot of money sniffing around come January.

However, if City want to continue on the trajectory that they are on, then they have to keep the 25-year-old at all costs.

WORST: Yunus Akgun

Any of the 'worst' picks are going to feel harsh, and the likes of Harry Souttar and Patson Daka who have hardly featured will not be considered, but perhaps Akgun has made less of an overall impact than several other of the new Leicester signings that have been given the chance.

The Turkish winger is definitely a live-wire and can make things happen with the ball, but Maresca has seemed to favour both Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi out wide so far, with Kasey McAteer getting more game-time as well before his hamstring injury against Blackburn.

Akgun still has time to make a significant impression, but so far he hasn't done an awful lot compared to others.

BEST: Wout Faes

Considering he signed last season for a fee of £15 million, Faes perhaps has has to prove himself over the last few months after he had a few horror moments in the Premier League.

The Belgian has looked very comfortably at Championship level though, whether that is from a defensive perspective or on the attacking end of things, where he is always bringing the ball forward and making passes for his team-mates.

With Faes and Jannik Vestergaard forging a very good partnership under Maresca, it's going to be hard for Conor Coady to get a look-in.

WORST: Hamza Choudhury

Unfortunately for Choudhury, there just doesn't seem to be a natural fit for him in Maresca's system.

An out-and-out defensive midfielder who is a good ball-winner, Choudhury doesn't fit the single pivot role that Harry Winks fills, so he has had to fill in as a defender when he has come off the bench and also started, where he moves into midfield alongside the ex-Tottenham man.

Choudhury hasn't been poor by a long shot, but he's just not been that effective and it's hard to see a long-term future for him under Maresca.