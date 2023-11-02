Highlights Leeds United are aiming for promotion and are currently trying to close the gap to the top two teams in the Championship.

Leeds United are aiming for promotion this season and have had many good performers in the Championship this season already as they fly high at the top end of the table.

The Whites are currently aiming to claw back the gap to the top two in the Championship table as their stuttering start to the campaign in the opening weeks of August is proving the difference between themselves and Leicester City and Ipswich at the present time.

Leeds are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under the guidance of Daniel Farke, but he is a manager who has won two promotions in his previous three seasons as a manager at second tier level and will be hopeful of making that a hat-trick this season.

The summer was a tricky window to handle for his side, but they brought in quality through the door in spite of a difficult situation with loan and release clauses for many key first-team players.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Who have been Leeds' standout performers this season so far? Here, we take a look at their two best players so far and the two most disappointing for the Whites, too.

Note: All players must have a minimum of five games played to be considered.

Worst - Luke Ayling

Leeds' talisman at times previously, Ayling's decline has been difficult to watch for many Leeds fans. The right-back is simply not the same player he once was under the likes of Marcelo Bielsa.

Ayling has played 14 times for the club so far this season, starting nine of those, and eight of those starts also came as captain. However, the experienced full-back has been a late substitute from the bench in each of the last four games.

He has struggled against any fast transitional attackers down his flank and looked lethargic, slow, and has often struggled to recover defensively when caught too far forward due to a decline in his pace and athleticism. He's also been more uncharacteristically sloppy in possession than in previous years, too.

Best - Crysencio Summerville

There were so many players to choose from in second-place, which is a testament to the way Farke's side are improving, with Georginio Rutter and Pascal Struijk perhaps the unluckiest pair to miss out here. However, Summerville's recent form is undeniable, as he notched eight goals and assists in five games in the month of October.

That's to add to a goal and assist on opening day against Cardiff City, taking the Dutchman to 10 in his first 12 games so far, and almost doubling last season's tally of six already. His pace in transition, directness in dribbling, and ability to play consistently well on either flank mean he is second for Leeds' Player of the Season in 2023/24.

He has established himself as Leeds' best winger and one of their most creative and threatening players in any position at Elland Road. Many would have thought it would be Willy Gnonto but it has so far been Summerville who has made himself undroppable in spite of a wealth of wingers at Farke's disposal.

Worst - Patrick Bamford

Some of his runs into spaces and channels to stretch the opposition have been handy when he has found the game time, but Bamford's decline over the last couple of seasons has been summed up in the opening games of the season.

The decision to take the penalty against Stoke City will still be burning in Leeds fans' minds and is seen by many as fairly unforgivable given what followed with Stoke scoring the winner themselves instead shortly after.

Of course, it can't all hinge on that moment but he is still struggling in front of goal from his six appearances so far. Bamford is a player low on confidence and snatching at things he perhaps shouldn't be, highlighting his lack of composure and conviction. The 30-year-old needs one to deflect off any part of him and into the net at this point to turn his season around.

Best - Ethan Ampadu

The epitome of consistency, Ampadu has established himself as arguably Leeds' best player and one of the best midfielders in the Championship in the first few months of the season. He has been deployed in midfield but many weren't sure of what he would be, having also played much of his career as a centre-back.

However, he won Leeds' player of the month for August and has been brilliant so far. Ampadu should keep his place for much of the season, with his​ ball-winning, carrying, and ability to distribute it quickly via direct passing into the final third or wide areas proving to be pivotal at the base of midfield.

The 23-year-old is a Premier League player in waiting, and given his age there’s also plenty of room to develop and grow further before he hits his peak. Despite many Leeds fans being unsure of how he would fit in or replace the likes of Tyler Adams, he has proven to be a high-quality, press-resistant defensive-midfielder at the very top end of the Championship.