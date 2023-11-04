Highlights Ipswich Town has had a fantastic start to the Championship season, currently occupying an automatic promotion spot with 34 points from 13 games.

Vaclav Hladky, the team's goalkeeper, has been in top form, with six clean sheets and a rating of 7.23 on Sofascore.

Leif Davis, the left-back, has also impressed with his attacking contributions, providing eight assists in 12 games and leading the squad in average rating with 7.53.

Ipswich Town will look to continue a sensational start to the Championship season.

The Tractor Boys gained promotion to the second tier last campaign with 98 points and have continued their upward trajectory by occupying an automatic promotion spot after 13 league games.

Kieran McKenna’s men recently became the first promoted team to win 10 of their first 12 domestic outings in the second tier with victory at Bristol City, and a win over Plymouth Argyle this weekend has seen them take 34 points from a possible 39 available – leaving them with a nine-point gap ahead of third place Leeds United with a game in hand.

In a start to a term that many Ipswich supporters would not have expected, consistency remains the key now with back-to-back promotions very much a realistic possibility despite still being in the early stages.

The high-flyers continue their Championship campaign at Birmingham City next weekend, with McKenna hoping to go one step closer to delivering Premier League football at Portman Road for the first time since the 2001/02 season.

Here at Football League World, we assess the two best and worst performers so far this campaign for Ipswich, starting with the best.

Best: Vaclav Hladky

What a season Václav Hladký, who joined the Tractor Boys from Salford City back in June 2021, is having.

After failing to assert himself as a mainstay in the main XI in his first two seasons, the Czech goalkeeper has broken into the first-team fold on their return to the Championship, playing every minute so far of the new season.

The basis of a well-performing side starts between the posts, with Hladky’s assertiveness and ability to play out from the back two strong characteristics to his game.

Providing confidence to the backline, the 32-year-old has registered six clean sheets and averages a rating of 7.23 on Sofascore, which proves his worth at the beginning of this campaign.

Such has been the quality of his performances that he's keeping Christian Walton out of the team despite his return to fitness.

Best: Leif Davis

Full-back Leif Davis, who moved to Portman Road in the summer of 2022 on a three-year contract, is another of those to catch the eye.

Formerly of Leeds, Davis quickly established himself as the first-choice left-back and was an integral member of the team during the 2022/23 season, making 46 appearances across all competitions, scoring three league goals, and providing 14 assists in total. His impressive performances throughout the term led to him earning a place in both the EFL League One Team of the Season and the PFA League One Team of the Season.

The Newcastle-born defender has picked up from where he left off with his attacking returns, with eight assists registered from 12 second-tier games. Davis also leads the average rating of the squad on Sofascore with 7.53.

After starting every game he has been made available for, the 23-year-old has been a valuable asset for creating bundles of chances, with his advanced role a key component to the Tractor Boys being joint-first in goals scored alongside league leaders Leicester City.

Worst: Dane Scarlett

Summer arrival Dane Scarlett has struggled since he moved to Suffolk on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The current England U21’s international has not yet found his feet in the second tier, with the 19-year-old featuring off the bench six times for a total of just 81 minutes and has failed to record a goal or an assist.

The of George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead has given Scarlett limited opportunities, with very few minutes available for him to make an impact.

However, over the course of a long Championship season, Scarlett will be called upon in certain moments by McKenna and he will need to grasp that firmly with both hands in order to stake his claim of becoming a regular starter.

Worst: Janoi Donacien

Defender Janoi Donacien played a key role during their League One promotion campaign last year but hasn't had it all his own way since.

The 29-year-old made 38 appearances under McKenna but fell out of a starting role in the final 11 league games of that season.

The St Lucian-born defender was reinstated into the fold for their opening three second-tier matches but has since been ousted by the arrival of Brandon Williams from Manchester United, with the defender not involved in the matchday squad for an eighth time on the weekend against Plymouth.

Cup competitions may be the only route for Donacien to force his way back into the first-team picture, but he faces an uphill task when he is not able to make the 20-man squad.