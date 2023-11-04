Highlights Coventry City have had a lackluster start to the season, disappointing their manager Mark Robins.

Despite losing key players, they made some quality signings in the summer transfer window.

Some players, like Jay Dasilva and Joel Latibeaudiere, have performed well, while others, like Ellis Simms and Yasin Ayari, have struggled to make an impact.

Coventry City have made a fairly underwhelming start to the campaign.

Although this start is perhaps to be expected following their play-off heartbreak at the end of last term, Mark Robins will be upset that his side haven't managed to shine so far this season.

The Sky Blues have been on the rise under Robins up until this point - and will want to continue that this term despite losing the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer during the summer window.

Although they lost the key duo, they managed to bring in some top-quality signings during the previous window, with owner Doug King backing his manager and that's no surprise considering the amount he was able to generate from player sales.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Haji Wright Antalyaspor Permanent Ellis Simms Everton Permanent Liam Kitching Barnsley Permanent Milan van Ewijk Heerenveen Permanent Bobby Thomas Burnley Permanent Tatsuhiro Sakamoto KV Oostende Permanent Brad Collins Barnsley Permanent Jay Dasilva Bristol City Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Swansea City Permanent Yasin Ayari Brighton Loan Luis Binks Bologna Loan

Some players have been able to step up to the plate, whilst others have been underwhelming.

We take a look at the two best and two worst Coventry performers at the CBS Arena so far this season.

Best: Jay Dasilva

Dasilva hasn't got the best goals and assists record this term, with just one assist in 14 league appearances, but that isn't a true reflection of how much of a threat he has been going forward.

You feel the Sky Blues needed this attacking threat on the left-hand side and have required someone like him since the departure of Ian Maatsen.

He is currently proving to be a solid addition on a free transfer from Bristol City and at 25, there's still plenty of time for him to grow into an even better player in the coming months and years.

Best: Joel Latibeaudiere

He was able to improve technically under Russell Martin at Swansea City and that will be useful during his time at Coventry.

But his versatility has perhaps been one of the Sky Blues' biggest assets this term, with the ex-Man City player operating in central defence, midfielder and out wide during his time in the Midlands thus far.

Joining on a free transfer like Dasilva did, he is proving to be another good signing, with the Sky Blues proving they can bring in some gifted players without needing to spend too much.

Worst: Ellis Simms

It's difficult to be too harsh on Simms because he still needs time to adapt to life in the Midlands.

Gyokeres didn't impress too much during his loan spell and this is why Coventry fans need to have patience with the former Everton forward.

But it's difficult to leave him out of this list at the moment - because the Sky Blues paid around £6m-£8m for him and his performances haven't been brilliant.

In terms of goals, he has scored twice in 14 league appearances so far this season, with both of these goals coming in the same game.

Worst: Yasin Ayari

Ayari is another player who probably needs time to adapt.

In fairness to the Brighton man, it was always going to be difficult for him to be a potential replacement for the excellent Hamer.

But he isn't putting his stamp on games and unless he manages to improve on that during his loan spell, his time at CBS Arena won't be classed as a success.

Clearly, he's a talented player but he needs to be doing more.