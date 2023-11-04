Highlights Sam Szmodics has been Blackburn Rovers' top performer this season, with seven goals and two assists, surpassing his contributions from last year.

Callum Brittain has stepped up this season and has been solid defensively as well as a key player in advancing the team up the pitch.

Semir Telalovic and Jake Garrett have struggled to make an impact for Rovers, with Telalovic limited to substitute appearances and Garrett finding it hard to make an impact in the Championship. They both need to improve to increase their opportunities.

It has been something of a mixed start to the Championship season for Blackburn Rovers.

Having only missed out on a place in the play-offs on goal difference on the final day of the previous campaign, those connected with the Ewood Park club will have been hoping to go one better this time around.

But an inconsistent start to the campaign has seen Jon Dahl Tomasson's side win six and lose seven of their 14 league games so far.

As a result, they currently sit 12th in the Championship standings, four points adrift of a top six spot.

But just which individual has stood out for Rovers so far this season, for one reason or another?

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at who we think have been Blackburn's two best, and two worst, players since the start of the current league campaign.

Best: Sam Szmodics

Szmodics had a mixed debut campaign with Rovers last season, that saw him become an increasingly popular figure at Ewood Park as the campaign went on.

He has continued to build on that this time around, with seven goals and two assists, meaning he has been Rovers' greatest source of attacking firepower by some way in the last few months, already surpassing his goal contributions tally from last season.

That has made him an integral part of this side, stepping up to fill the goalscoring void that had been left by the departures of the likes of Ben Brereton and Bradley Dack over the summer.

Sam Szmodics Championship record for Blackburn Rovers - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24* 14 7 2 2022/23 34 5 2 *As of 31st October 2023

Best: Callum Brittain

Another 2022 summer signing who endured a mixed debut campaign at Ewood Park - largely due to injury and the subsequent form of others taking over his role - Brittain is another to have stepped things up this season.

The right-back has featured in every league game so far this season for Rovers, where he has been defensively solid, and a major asset in bringing the ball out from the back to get his side up the pitch.

That was topped off with a stunning first goal for the club that sealed all three points in the win at Millwall in late October, something fans will now be desperate to see more of.

Worst: Semir Telalovic

With Rovers having spent much of the summer on the hunt for a striker, they got one on the final day of the transfer window, with the signing of Semir Telalovic.

However, with the 23-year-old making the step up from the fourth-tier of German football, Tomasson has yet to really put his faith in Telalovic, who has been limited to just five substitute appearances in the league so far.

As a result, Rovers supporters have yet to see the impact they would have wanted from their new centre forward, although the fact that he is not being selected right now, does admittedly mean that is far from all being the fault of Telalovic himself.

Worst: Jake Garrett

Garrett had something of a breakthrough season for Blackburn in the previous campaign, becoming a first-team option for the first time in his career.

However, while he has continued to impress in the League Cup - with three goals in three games - he has arguably regressed in the Championship, where he has so far made just a handful of substitute appearances for Rovers.

The 20-year-old has, perhaps understandably, found it hard to make an impact during that brief time on the pitch in the league, meaning you feel he may need to find a way to change that quickly to increase his opportunities, and continue the progress he made last season.