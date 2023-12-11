Highlights Che Adams enjoyed a successful spell at Birmingham City, scoring 22 goals in his final season before moving to Southampton.

Adams' goal scoring record at Southampton has been inconsistent, with his best season coming in 2020/21 where he scored nine goals.

Despite not being prolific, Adams has attracted interest from other clubs and has scored four goals for Southampton this season.

Ché Adams is currently enjoying a decent season with Southampton and has scored four goals and registered two assists in 17 league appearances for the Saints.

He joined the Saints in 2019 from Birmingham City, where he enjoyed three successful seasons with the Blues.

Born in Leicester, Adams began his football career with Coventry City's academy as a seven-year-old and spent seven years with the West Midlands-based club.

He was released by Coventry at 14 and played for local clubs St Andrew's and Oadby Town, before making his senior debut for the latter as a 16-year-old. After scoring five times in 33 appearances for Oadby, he moved to Ilkeston Town where he spent just one season before earning a move to then League One side Sheffield United.

Adams would enjoy two seasons with the Blades, scoring three goals in 13 appearances during the 2014/15 season, before scoring a further 12 goals in 41 appearances the following year in League One.

This was enough to earn a move to Championship side Birmingham City, with the Blues forking out £1.9million on the highly-rated forward, according to the Birmingham Mail.

Che Adams' form at Birmingham City

During his first season at St Andrew's, Adams enjoyed a solid if somewhat unspectacular season at Championship level. He scored just seven goals all season as the Blues finished 19th in the Championship table.

It was more of the same the following season for Adams as he scored just nine goals in all competitions for the Blues as the side finished 19th yet again.

However, it was the following season that Adams really shone for Birmingham as he played every single Championship game that season, scoring 22 goals as the Blues finished 17th - a very decent return for a club towards the wrong end of the league table.

Che Adams' record at Birmingham City - Transfermarkt Season Goals scored (all competitions) 2016/17 7 2017/18 9 2018/19 22

Adams finished seventh in the list of Championship top-scorers for the 2018/19 campaign and inevitably attracted the interest of Premier League clubs.

It was Southampton that Adams joined, signing a five-year contract at St Mary's for a fee of £15million, according to OneFootball.

This was a remarkable return of investment for the Blues, who made a reported £13million profit on the striker.

Che Adams' career since leaving Birmingham City

Adams has remained at Southampton since leaving St Andrew's and has enjoyed mixed fortunes on the south coast.

He scored just four league goals in 30 Premier League appearances during the 2019/20 season, before scoring a respectable nine goals during the 2020/21 Premier League campaign - his best Premier League goal scoring campaign to date.

Seven goals would follow during the 2021/22 campaign, but he only scored five last season as Southampton finished bottom of the league and were subsequently relegated to the Championship.

Despite not being particularly prolific in front of goal, Adams received a lot of transfer interest in the summer, with the likes of Wolves and Everton targeting him, according to The Athletic and the BBC.

It remains to be seen what happens in January, but Adams has scored a further four goals this season for the Saints.

One thing's for certain, and that is that Adams proved to be a very shrewd signing for the Blues and made the club a lot of money, for that Blues supporters should be grateful.