Highlights Watford Football Club has had a lot of turnover in their playing squad and managerial changes, resulting in an active transfer market.

Andre Gray had a disappointing five-year spell at Watford, scoring fewer goals than expected and struggling in the Premier League.

Watford was stuck with Gray due to his high wages and lackluster performances, leading to loan spells and ultimately his departure from the club.

Watford Football Club has been a side that has bounced to and from the Championship and Premier League in recent seasons.

Therefore, that has seen several changes in the club’s playing squad, as the Hornets haven’t been afraid of making managerial changes.

The way the club is run has meant there’s been a lot of turnover when it comes to managers, and that has meant there hasn’t been a dull moment when it comes to the transfer market.

Watford have been known to make signings that may be unknown to a lot of people, but they have also added to their squad players that are well known in English football, with Andre Gray fitting into that category.

Not all of Watford’s signings have been a success, and Gray definitely fits into that, as he endured a torrid time at the club.

Where is Andre Gray now?

Gray has played for a lot of clubs throughout his career, with most of the teams he has played for being in the EFL.

The forward started at Shrewsbury Town before joining Luton Town and Brentford, to name a few. It was with Brentford that he impressed, and that earned him his first big-money move to Burnley in 2015.

He continued that form, and in 2017, he was moving to a new club once again, and this time it was Watford who spent in the region of £18 million to sign the forward.

Gray stayed at Vicarage Road until the summer of 2022, when he left the club on a free transfer and joined Greek side Aris Saloniki.

The 32-year-old only stayed at the club for last season, and in September of this year, he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Riyadh. Gray has two goals and an assist to his name after five league appearances.

But throughout his career, it will be the spell at Watford that the player looks back on with great disappointment.

Andre Gray's stats per division (As it stands November 15th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Championship 146 56 20 Premier League 115 23 8 National League 97 52 23 Super League 1 25 6 2 Saudi Pro League 5 2 1 League Two 4 0 0

Why did Andre Gray’s transfer to Watford turn into a disaster?

Gray spent the longest time at Watford than he had anywhere else in his career, but it was five years, which were very disappointing for everyone involved.

The forward played for the club for four seasons, as his final year with the Hornets was spent on loan at fellow Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

During the four seasons, Gray played 125 games for the club, but during which he only managed 21 goals, which was increasingly disappointing, as the striker scored 20 in the 52 appearances he made for Brentford.

In those appearances, 83 came in the Premier League, during which time he scored just 14 goals.

The forward seemed to struggle in the Premier League, as he was forever in and out of the starting XI.

However, it didn’t get much better for Gray when he was in the Championship, as he only scored five goals in 30 league appearances in the 2020/21 season.

In his final full season at Watford, Gray’s numbers weren’t good reading, as he averaged just 1.2 shots per game, averaged just 7.1 passes with a competition rate of 66.7%, collected 0.4 key passes, and completed just 0.2 dribbles, as per WhoScored.com.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The problem that Watford had when they were relegated in the 2019/20 season was that they had a striker on their books for another two years that no one wanted to buy, as he was on big wages and hadn’t performed for the Hornets.

Therefore, that is why he was shipped out on loan to QPR for his final year at the club, but even that spell didn’t do him much good to get some recognition back. Instead, the forward has spent the last season and a bit away from the EFL.

Watford would have hoped when they signed Gray that they were going to get a striker who had flourished with goals in the Championship and Premier League to be their striker for years to come.

While that was the case, it wasn’t because he was performing very well; it was more because the club was stuck with him and didn’t know what to do.