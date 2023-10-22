Highlights Key Takeaways:

Southampton underwent significant squad restructuring after relegation, with 18 players leaving the first-team.

Some notable departures include James Ward-Prowse, who has been impressive for West Ham with two goals and six assists.

Other players, such as Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento, have faced injuries or limited playing time at their new clubs.

Southampton underwent a significant squad restructuring over the summer due to their relegation from the Premier League.

The Saints had to cut their wage bill and raise funds to make up for the shortfall of top flight television money, and it led to a total of 18 departures from their first-team.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

How are they all getting on now though? Let's take a look...

Romeo Lavia

Having played just 34 matches for the Saints after his move from Man City last year, Lavia found himself wanted by many top Premier League sides.

Chelsea won the battle though, but he quickly suffered an injury after arriving at Stamford Bridge and the latest reports suggest that he may not be seen until December for his debut.

Tino Livramento

Another big money departure was Livramento, who Newcastle have taken a punt on despite being out for much of last season with a knee injury.

The 20-year-old is set to be a backup option to Kieran Trippier for now, but he has made three sub appearances in the Premier League for the Magpies and started in the EFL Cup in a 1-0 win against Man City.

James Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse is proving to be one of the best Premier League signings of the summer so far following his move to West Ham, ending his long association with Southampton.

With two goals and six assists in nine Premier League and Europa League matches for the Hammers, the midfielder is proving to be worth every bit of the £30 million spent.

Nathan Tella

Somewhat surprisingly, Tella didn't end up at Burnley over the summer but in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, and he's already gotten off the mark for the German side.

Tella has been restricted to three substitute appearances in league action, but he has started both Europa League matches under Xabi Alonso and scored in a 2-1 win over Molde of Norway recently.

Mohammed Salisu

After 68 Premier League outings for the Saints, Salisu was sold to AS Monaco of France in the summer.

The Ghanaian centre-back is yet to make his debut for the Ligue 1 club though, although soon after arriving he had to undergo pubaglia surgery, which explains his absence.

Moussa Djenepo

Djenepo returned to Belgium to sign for his former club Standard Liege a few days after the English transfer window closed, having fallen out of favour in recent times at Southampton.

The Mali international winger has been thrown straight into action upon his return, starting in all four Belgian Pro League games and whilst he is yet to bag a goal or assist, Standard are unbeaten since he rejoined.

Mislav Orsic

Orsic was a flop at the Saints after his January 2023 arrival, but through no fault of his own as he barely got any game-time.

Despite securing a fresh start with Trabzonspor of Türkiye, the Croatian forward is yet to play for his new side after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season training session - and it could be a while before the 30-year-old returns.

Armel Bella-Kotchap

Bella-Kotchap joined PSV on loan with no option to buy in a bid to try and get back into the Germany national squad, and he has so far played five times for the Dutch side.

One of those came in a Champions League clash with Arsenal, but he was given a torrid time as the Gunners won 4-0.

Duje Caleta-Car

After just one season with the Saints, Caleta-Car was allowed to return to France on loan with Lyon, who have an option to buy the Croatian centre-back.

Lyon are really struggling in Ligue 1 and after starting their first four matches of 2023-24, Caleta-Car has been dropped since Laurent Blanc was sacked as head coach, so it's not going well so far.

Mohamed Elyounoussi

Despite being under contract for five years at Southampton, Elyounoussi's best contributions came for Celtic on loan for two years in that time.

Having seen his Saints deal expire though in the summer, the Norwegian winger has headed to Denmark to play for FC Copenhagen, where he's scored four times already in 16 matches and has played in a number of different positions, including in the engine room.

Ibrahima Diallo

Defensive midfielder Diallo barely made an impact for Southampton in his three years there, and he was sold to Al-Duhail of Qatar in July.

Diallo has had a decent start though in the Qatar Stars League, scoring twice in his first three appearances despite generally not being very attack-minded in his play.

Dan Nlundulu

At the age of 24 and having played just 15 times for Southampton's first-team, Nlundulu needed to leave and he joined Bolton Wanderers of League One on a permanent basis after a loan move last season.

The forward has been mainly coming off the bench in league action, with 11 matches played without a goal so far, but he has netted twice in the EFL Trophy, with both goals coming in a 8-1 win over Man United's under-21's.

Romain Perraud

Perraud has returned to France on loan with Nice after spending two years in the Premier League with the Saints.

The left-back is yet to break into their starting 11 though, having played three times off the bench in Ligue 1.

Lyanco

After a deal to move to Besiktas fell through earlier in the summer, Lyanco headed to Qatar to sign for Al-Gharafa on loan.

The Brazilian centre-back has played three times so far, and his most recent appearance saw him receive a late red card in a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Al-Sadd.

Mateusz Lis

Lis has never actually played a competitive match for Southampton, despite signing a five-year contract last summer.

He spent last year out on loan with Troyes of France but barely played, however he is having more success in Türkiye with Goztepe on loan, starting all eight of their Super Lig matches since arriving, and he's kept five clean sheets too.

Theo Walcott

After much deliberation over his future following his release from the Saints, including a short stint training with Reading under ex-Saints boss Ruben Selles, Walcott hung up his boots in August at the age of 34.

It's unclear if Walcott plans to go into coaching and management, but he has already been doing punditry work since announcing his exit from the game.

Willy Caballero

A backup goalkeeper with the Saints for two years, Caballero's contract came to an end over the summer, but he soon got fixed up with a new job.

The Argentine linked up with Enzo Maresca, who had just become the new head coach of Leicester City, to become the Italian's assistant manager, having known him from their time at Man City together - that means that Caballero has subsequently hung his boots up.

Paul Onuachu

Giant Nigerian striker Onuachu was never going to fit into Russell Martin's style of play, but Trabzonspor of Türkiye were happy to take the 6 ft 7 in man on loan.

The 29-year-old has gotten off to a hot start, scoring three times in four outings in the Super Lig, so a permanent deal next summer could be in the works - even though there isn't an option in the loan agreement.