Exeter City’s good start to the League One campaign has suffered a setback in recent weeks.

Gary Caldwell’s side will be aiming to improve on last year’s 14th place finish, in which the team comfortably survived in their first campaign back at this level.

The Grecians will be hoping to fight in the top half of the third division, with their sights set on competing for promotion to the Championship.

Here we look at the players that could leave Exeter City in the summer due to expiring contracts…

Alex Hartridge

Hartridge is one of the most important members of the League One side’s first team squad.

It would be a real blow if no contract extension is reached with the defender to keep him at the club beyond 2024.

Zak Jules

The 26-year-old has become a key part of the Exeter squad, but could depart the club in the summer coming as a free agent.

Exeter will surely be keen to tie him down to a new deal, although there is also the option of triggering a 12-month extension to keep him until 2025.

Demetri Mitchell

The defender joined the club in January on an 18-month deal that is set to expire in 2024.

With no option to trigger an extension, an agreement will need to be reached over a new deal.

Tom Carroll

Carroll joined the Grecians last summer as part of a one-year contract that expires in 2024.

He has proven a key addition to Caldwell’s side since arriving in 2023.

Reece Cole

Cole has the option to extend his current contract by a further year, which has yet to be triggered.

If it elapses, then Cole will be free to leave the club in the summer of 2024.

James Scott

Scott signed an 18-month deal when he joined the club in the 2023 January transfer window.

The Scot has been a useful addition to the squad in the time since, but it remains to be seen whether Exeter will look to extend his stay beyond this campaign.

Sonny Cox

The 19-year-old is still looking to become a regular starter in the side, but he has earned his breakthrough into Caldwell’s first team plans.

However, the forward’s contract expires this summer which casts doubt over his future at the club.

Harry Kite

Kite signed a new deal until 2024 earlier this year, and has been a useful player in Caldwell’s side since.

But it remains to be seen whether he will remain at the club beyond this season.

Kyle Taylor

Taylor has featured off the bench on a regular basis for Exeter in League One so far, making him a key part of the side.

But with his deal expiring in the summer of 2024, his future with the Grecians remains uncertain.

Fringe players

There are nine other lesser-used names that also have expiring contracts coming up in 2024.

This includes the likes of Caleb Watts, Gary Woods, Cheick Díabaté and Shaun McDonald.

A number of younger players that are on the fringe of the first team could also leave as free agents in the summer, including Pedro Borges, Gabe Billington, Mitch Beardmore, Max Edgemore and Harrison King.