Flemming joined the London-based side in the 2022 summer transfer window after registering 12 goals and 4 assists for Eredivisie minnow Fortuna Sittard during the 2021/22 campaign. This was enough for Millwall to decide to take a punt on the ex-Ajax youth product, spending £1.7million on the attacking midfielder, according to South London Press & Mercury.

The Lions' decision to make Fleming their record signing at the time has been more than vindicated. The Dutchman attracted Premier League interest during the summer, with Millwall turning down four bids from Burnley for the attacking midfielder, according to Lancashire Live. Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported that European giants Sevilla and Lazio were also interested in the Millwall man during the summer.

How has Zian Flemming performed for Millwall since joining in 2022?

Since making his competitive debut in July 2022, the 25-year-old has made 61 appearances in all competitions for Millwall.

Flemming made 43 Championship appearances during the 2022/23 campaign, missing just three games at the beginning of the campaign, starting 40 of them. During his debut campaign, he scored 15 goals as an attacking midfielder and registered a further 3 assists as the Lions came agonisingly close to reaching the play-offs, finishing 8th, missing out by one point after a final day collapse at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Things have been somewhat tougher for Millwall on the pitch this season, finding themselves in 15th after Gary Rowett was sacked after four years at The Den. Despite this, Flemming has still performed well. He's started 15 of Millwall's 16 Championship games this season and has registered four goals and two assists so far this season, taking his goal tally to 19 in 61 games for the Lions, a very impressive tally for an attacking midfielder.

According to Sofascore, Flemming has outperformed his expected goals this season, registering 4 goals from an xG of 3.51, and also outperformed his expected assists with 2 assists from an expected 1.42 this season.

The Dutchman has a 74% successful pass rate and a 59% successful dribble rate so far for the Lions this season.

Flemming signed a 'long-term' contract when he joined the club in 2022, according to the BBC, but if he continues to outperform his goal contributions then it would be no surprise if Premier League clubs along with top European sides come sniffing again in January and next summer.

Can Millwall keep hold of Zian Flemming?

Millwall showed in the summer that they're not quite ready to cash in on Flemming, turning down a number of bids from Burnley. According to Teamtalk, Millwall value the attacking midfielder at £15million, a valuation that Burnley weren't willing to meet.

This shows that the Lions are willing to stand their ground and don't find themselves in a situation where they desperately need to cash in. If a club were to meet his valuation of £15million either in January or next summer, then it is likely that Millwall would be happy to let Flemming leave, but until then he'll remain at the club.

However, if Millwall were to cash in on the Dutchman it would highlight a remarkable return of investment for someone who cost just £1.7million 18 months ago. The club and their scouting team deserve huge credit for finding Fleming and subsequently bringing him to The Den.