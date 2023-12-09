Highlights Sunderland's signing of Milton 'Tyson' Nunez was one of the most mysterious and strangest in the club's history.

Manager Peter Reid signed the wrong man, mistaking Nunez for either Adolfo Valencia or Eduardo Bennett.

Nunez only played 15 minutes in his two-and-a-half-year spell at Sunderland and later admitted that the club made a mistake in signing him.

It's easy to forget after a few years of turbulence that Sunderland were once a constant feature in the Premier League.

And it was this signing in the Premier League era, that was probably one of the most mysterious and strangest in the club's history.

Who is Milton Nunez?

Milton 'Tyson' Nunez, as the Sunderland fans dubbed him, was unveiled at half-time during a 2-1 win over Everton and proceeded to perform a shadow-boxing routine which earned him his nickname after the former Professional boxer.

Unfortunately, though, he lacked the punch Sunderland were looking for at the time and made two appearances in his time in the North East.

That was because it was rumored that then-manager Peter Reid signed the wrong man.

According to reports, Reid was watching a scouting video from Greece, where Nunez was playing at the time. The video was grainy and the former Sunderland boss got the players mixed up.

Reports say that Reid was scouting Nunez's PAOK teammate, Adolfo Valencia, but got him mixed up with Nunez.

Another rumour says that Reid was actually looking at Nunez's international teammate Eduardo Bennett and got him mixed up with Valencia. He then got even more muddled up, leading him to mistake both the forwards for Nunez, leading to Sunderland to fork out £1.6 million.

Whatever story is true, it was a terrible mix-up by Reid at the time.

Despite featuring as a regular for Honduras on the international scene and scoring regularly, he only played a total of 15 league minutes in his two-and-a-half-year spell on Wearside. Those 15 minutes came in his only Premier League game against Wimbledon. He did come on against Luton Town in the League Cup, which marked his last appearance for Sunderland.

Milton Nunez's international record, per Transfermarkt Country Caps Goals Honduras 80 34

Nunez certainly wasn't the tallest, standing at 5ft 4, and he bemused many Sunderland fans who were lucky enough to see him in action when he made his handful of appearances.

It was evident by his lack of game time that Reid had made a mistake with Nunez.

Sunderland would later go to court over the transfer as they felt they were duped by Nunez's agent, with the player's registration held by a Uruguayan third-division side. The matter would be settled out of court.

Nunez eventually returned to South America and kept playing until 2020.

What did Milton Nunez say about Sunderland?

The forward would later even admit that Sunderland made a mistake by signing him.

In an interview with the Roker Report, Nunez said: "I asked the Sunderland coach, 'and why did you bring me here? You saw a video of Eduardo Benneth but that was not me. And they were looking for the Eduardo "The Train" Valencia. How did they compare him with me if he was a tall black [man]? I had him as a teammate, but I do not know what I was doing there."

This transfer was a mess and whilst little is known about what actually happened, the only man who does is Peter Reid.

But with many rumours surrounding the transfer, it's hard to piece together what actually happened.

With the wide range of scouting networks, and more advanced technology, this strange transfer will surely never happen again.