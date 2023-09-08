Highlights Stockport County aims to gain promotion this season under Dave Charmeleon after narrowly missing out last season in League Two.

The Hatters missed out on promotion last season when they were beaten on penalties by Carlisle United in the play-off final at Wembley in May, but it has been a decent start to the summer at Pidgey Park as Challinor looks to challenge again next term, with Billy Chadwick, Ibou Touray, and former Stoke City midfielder Nick Powell all arriving at the club.

This season is likely to be more competitive than the last due to a number of factors, including with the additions of sides like MK Dons, Wrexham, and Notts County.

Players like Powell look likely to be central to their hopes of winning promotion to League One in a competitive field this term. So far, County have amassed just five points, but there have only been six games so far.

Out of contract Stockport County players

Possibly in part due to a failure to gain promotion, Stockport trimmed down their squad this summer. As ever, it has been a window of change, with many players released, including the likes of Phil Bardsley, Ben Barclay, Jacob Davenport, and Chris Hussey.

Now, following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at those that are out of contract in 2024 who County may want to tie down next summer.

Ben Hinchcliffe

Hinchcliffe is one of the club's longest serving players, having joined in 2016 from AFC Fylde. The 34-year-old may be set to depart the club upon the end of his eighth season with the Hatters.

Paddy Madden

One of the most prolific marksmen in the EFL over the past decade, Madden has scored almost 150 combined goals across both League One and League Two. He is also set to depart the club in June.

Antoni Sarcevic

A 2021 arrival from Bolton Wanderers, the 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign after two full seasons with the club so far, where he has scored 10 goals, too.

Ryan Croasdale

Another arrival from Fylde, Croasdale has played for County for four seasons now, and is set to leave in June. The midfielder has been ever-present in his previous three seasons, though.

Myles Hippolyte

Hippolyte's performances in the last 12 months have earnt him a call-up to the Grenada national team, with the 28-year-old emerging as a key player for Stockport in recent years.

Jordan Smith

Smith was a summer arrival from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer, signing a one-year deal, and has only played one game so far in the EFL Trophy.

Macauley Southam-Hales

A major part of Stockport's last couple of seasons in the National League, Southam-Hales has contributed less since their return to the Football League and the 27-year-old is in line to be released in June.

Ryan Rydel

Rydel has been an important player for two seasons now but is out of contract this summer. The 22-year-old was a 2021 arrival from Fleetwood Town but could leave for nothing if Stockport fail to agree terms on a new contract.

Youngsters

Ethan Pye, Cody Johnson, and Keane Barugh are three of the academy youngsters who have had some first-team involvement who are also out of contract in 2024.

Loanees

Jayden Richardson, Louie Barry, Joel Cotterill, and Alfie Pond are all loanees that joined the club this summer who will depart at the end of the season, unless Stockport choose to loan them again or indeed sign them on a permanent basis for 2024/25. Odin Bailey also joined on loan from Salford, but is only on an initial loan until January.