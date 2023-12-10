Highlights Pontus Jansson - Joined Brentford after Leeds' failed play-off season and now playing for Malmö FF.

Samu Saiz - Left Leeds on loan and moved to Girona before transferring to Turkish side Sivasspor.

Ezgjan Alioski - Left Leeds and joined Al-Ahli, currently on loan at Fenerbahçe in Saudi Pro League.

Ahead of the 2017/18 season, Leeds United overhauled their squad to prepare for a tough Championship season.

At the time, Thomas Christiansen was in charge of Leeds United, joining a long list of managers in their recent history. They would finish the season under Paul Heckingbottom in 13th, with the campaign a desperate one after a bright start.

Here, we look at the 16 signings Leeds United made ahead of the 2017/18 campaign, and where they are now.

Pontus Jansson - Malmö FF

Centre half Pontus Jansson left Torino to join Leeds United after impressing on loan the season before.

Jansson then joined Brentford in 2019 after Leeds' failed play-off campaign of 2018/19 and this summer left England to join Swedish side Malmö FF.

Samu Saiz - SD Huesca

Midfielder, Samu Saiz, joined from SD Huesca in July 2017. Saiz had previously been on the books of Real Madrid as a youngster.

After two years at Leeds, he was shipped out on loan to Getafe before leaving for Girona. In January 2023, he moved to Turkish side Sivasspor.

Ezgjan Alioski - Al-Ahli

FC Lugano parted with Ezgjan Alioski, letting him join Leeds in July 2017. He featured heavily for Leeds while at the club but left in 2021.

Alioski joined Al-Ahli and, via a loan to Fenerbahçe, is still with the Saudi Pro League side. The North Macedonia national is currently not eligible to play for Al-Ahli as he’s not registered.

Mateusz Klich - D.C. United

Mateusz Klich joined from Dutch side Twente FC and went on to play 195 games for the Yorkshire side.

Klich departed England for America, joining D.C. United in January 2023. He has been a key part of their side this season, featuring 32 times in the MLS.

Hadi Sacko - Sakaryaspor

After a successful loan the season before, Hadi Sacko made his move permanent from Sporting Lisbon B.

After several loans spells, Sacko left Leeds in 2019. He’s now with Turkish side Sakaryaspor, but isn’t eligible to play in the league for them.

Related “Lowest wages” - Massimo Cellino explains bizarre Leeds United decision Massimo Cellino has opened up on the decision to appoint Dave Hockaday as Leeds head coach.

Pawel Cibicki - Banned

Pawel Cibicki joined from Malmö at the end of the summer transfer window. His move wasn’t a success as he only played 10 games for the club.

Cibicki is currently banned from all football activities because of his involvement in match fixing in Sweden.

Jay-Roy Grot - Kashiwa Reysol

Jay-Roy Grot joined Leeds United aged just 19 from NEC Nijmegen in 2017. During his four-year spell with Leeds, he played 22 times and was loaned out twice.

Grot joined Japanese side Kashiwa Reysol in February 2023. He's still only 26 but seems to have found his home in Japan.

Caleb Ekuban - Genoa

Ghanian attacker Caleb Ekuban joined from Italian side Chievo Verona at the start of the transfer window.

Ekuban is now back in Italy with Genoa in Serie A. He has played nine times this season, but is currently out injured.

Felix Wiedwald - Retired

German goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald joined Leeds from Werder Bremen, where he had been since 1999. Wiedwald featured 30 times for Leeds.

After Leeds, he returned to Germany with Frankfurt. He retired from football in 2022.

Vurnon Anita - Al-Orobah

Vurnon Anita joined on a free transfer from Newcastle United. Anita was a product of the famous Ajax academy.

He was released by Leeds in 2019 and, after spells across Europe, he’s now with Saudi Arabian side Al-Orobah.

Ouasim Bouy - Al-Kharaitiyat

Ouasim Bouy joined Leeds from Juventus after spending most of his career out on loan across Europe.

Buoy failed to make a single appearance for Leeds and now plays for Qatari club Al-Kharaitiyat.

Andy Lonergan - Everton

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan spent just one year with Leeds before departing for Middlesbrough.

Lonergan is now with Everton after spells with Rochdale, Liverpool, Stoke City, and West Brom.

Madger Gomes - Fursan Hispania

Madger Gomes was a talented prospect who joined from the Liverpool youth academy after three years there. Gomes played just twice for Leeds before leaving the year after.

After spells with Alaves, NK Istra, Doncaster Rovers, and Crewe Alexandra, he’s now in the UAE with Fursan Hispania.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson - Slask Wrocław

A product of the Man United academy, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson joined on loan in August 2017. He returned to Manchester in January 2018.

Borthwick-Jackson was contracted to Man United until 2020 and left the club for Oldham Athletic permanently. He’s now in Poland with Slask Wrocław after joining over the summer.

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - Schalke 04 II

Pierre-Michel Lasogga joined Leeds on loan from German side Hamburger SV. Lasogga scored 10 goals in 33 games while at Leeds.

After returning to Germany, he moved to Qatar until 2022. He’s now back in Germany with Schalke 04 II, who play in the Regionalliga West.

Matthew Pennington - Blackpool

Everton academy graduate Matthew Pennington joined Leeds on a season-long loan, looking to add more experience to his game.

After several more loans, he left Everton permanently in 2021 for Shrewsbury. Pennington is now with League One side Blackpool.