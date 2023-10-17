Highlights Leeds United saw a total of 16 players leave the club in the summer transfer window, including key signings like Tyler Adams and Rodrigo Moreno.

Several players were sent out on loan, such as Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca, to gain more playing time and experience in other clubs.

Some players, like Joel Robles and Max Wober, have performed well in their new clubs, while others, like Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw, have struggled with injuries and limited playing time.

Leeds United were one of the busiest sides in the Championship when it came to the summer transfer window.

The club suffered relegation from the Premier League and as a result, they came down with a lot of baggage.

So, it was expected that they would be busy with signings, but it wasn’t only arrivals that made the club busy. Leeds saw a lot of players leave the club in the summer, in fact it was a total of 16 who went out the exit door.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

So, here we have decided to look at the 16 players let go by Leeds and see how they have fared since…

Joel Robles

Leeds signed Robles on a free transfer last summer as the club added more competition in the goalkeeping ranks.

The 33-year-old spent most of the season on the bench but was given a starting role under Sam Allardyce. However, the club suffered relegation to the Championship, and he was allowed to leave.

Robles joined Al-Qadsiah, and he has so far kept four clean sheets in seven league games.

Rasmus Kristensen

Kristensen was brought to the club last summer from RB Salzburg. In his first season at the club, he played most of the time, appearing in 30 games in all competitions.

But, like most of the players, he didn’t want to play in the Championship, and this season he was sent out on loan at AS Roma, where he has played seven times for the club.

Cody Drameh

Drameh started his career at Fulham but joined the Whites in the early part of his career.

However, the defender struggled to feature on a regular basis for the club, with him spending time away on loan in the most recent seasons.

The same happened again this campaign, as he joined Birmingham City, but the club does have an option to buy the player. Drameh has so far had two assists in seven Championship games with the Blues.

Robin Koch

Koch joined the club after they sealed their return to the Premier League.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in Leeds staying in the Premier League for three years, so when their relegation was confirmed, it was no surprise he left.

The German joined Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan deal and has so far played seven games for the club in the Bundesliga, as well as two in the Europa League Conference.

Maximilian Wober

Wober was signed by Leeds in the January transfer window and became a firm fixture in the starting XI.

But he seemed destined for a move away in the summer, and instead of leaving on a permanent basis, he joined Borussia Mönchengladbach on loan and has played eight games so far this season.

Tyler Adams

Adams was a sought-after player in the summer, as many teams were linked with the midfielder.

But after speculation and deals fell through, the USA international joined AFC Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

Adams has been playing catch-up this season, as he’s been suffering from injuries, so he has only managed one appearance for the club, and that was in the Carabao Cup.

Adam Forshaw

Forshaw had been at Elland Road since 2018 before leaving the club in the summer.

The midfielder was a key part of the side that was in the Championship and then was a useful squad member during their days in the top flight.

The 32-year-old left the club in the summer after his contract expired, and he joined Norwich City, where he has so far played four games in the league.

Marc Roca

Leeds signed Roca from Bayern Munich last summer, as the midfielder was struggling to feature regularly for the German champions.

Leeds signed Roca from Bayern Munich last summer, as the midfielder was struggling to feature regularly for the German champions.

The 26-year-old played 36 times for Leeds last season, and in the summer, it was decided that he would leave the club on loan.

He signed for Spanish side Real Betis, where he has so far scored one goal in 11 appearances for the club.

Weston McKennie

McKennie joined the Yorkshire side on loan in January of this year.

The midfielder played 20 times for the club, as he was brought in to help them stay away from relegation.

He was unable to do that but got minutes under his belt and has now returned to Juventus, where he has played in most games.

Sam Greenwood

Greenwood was another player that was allowed to leave the club on loan during the summer transfer window.

But, with Greenwood, he joined a fellow Championship team in Middlesbrough.

The attacker has featured in seven games so far for Boro, and last time out, he got his first goal for the club in the win against Sunderland.

Jack Harrison

Harrison was very much a wanted man in the summer, so it wasn’t a surprise when it was announced he had left to join a Premier League team.

The winger signed for Everton on a season-long loan deal, but it has taken Harrison a bit to get going as he’s been suffering from an injury. However, in Everton’s last game, he introduced himself as he grabbed his first goal in spectacular fashion.

Luis Sinisterra

Sinisterra looked on course to be potentially joining Everton, but on transfer deadline day, it was announced that he had signed for Bournemouth.

The winger has joined the Cherries on loan, and so far in his Bournemouth career, he has played three times for the club but has yet to grab his first goal.

Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson joined Leeds for a very big price tag in the summer, but last season he struggled to show why so much was spent on him.

As Leeds were relegated, Aaronson was another player the club decided to move on just for this season.

The midfielder joined Union Berlin on loan, and he has played eight times for the club, with two coming in the Champions League.

Rodrigo

Rodrigo was one of the first Leeds players to leave the club following their relegation to the second tier.

The forward joined Qatari side Al-Rayyan on a permanent basis, and so far, he has started off very well. He has three goals and one assist to his name in four appearances.

Tyler Roberts

Roberts had been on the books at Elland Road since 2018, but most of his time at the club was spent on loan elsewhere.

Last season, the forward spent the entire season at QPR on loan, so this summer the club decided to sell the player on a permanent basis.

Roberts was sold to Birmingham City, but the 24-year-old has struggled with injuries so far and has only appeared in one game for the club.

Sonny Perkins

Perkins left Leeds in the summer to join League One side Oxford United on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old only joined the club last summer, but this will be the first time he will play for an EFL side.

So far, Perkins has played three times for the club but has yet to get onto the scoresheet as he bids to impress Leeds.