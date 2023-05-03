There’s a lot of excitement around Sunderland as they hope to book their place in the play-offs with a final day victory against Preston.

The supporters are fully behind Tony Mowbray’s side, who have defied a lengthy injury list to force their way into the top six reckoning by playing exciting, attacking football.

As the majority of the squad are young, it would suggest there are exciting times ahead for the Black Cats. However, one problem is that some of the key performers are on loan at the Stadium of Light - notably Amad Diallo.

The Manchester United man has been outstanding for Sunderland, contributing 12 goals and registering three assists for the side this season, and he has been a joy to watch on the whole.

So, it’s going to be a problem for Sunderland if Diallo doesn’t return to the club next season, which is inevitable should they fail to win promotion.

Therefore, the recruitment team needs to be lining up potential replacements, and Luis Lopes is one name that should be on their radar.

The Aberdeen forward, better known as Duk, has enjoyed a fantastic first season in Scottish football, scoring 16 goals to help the Dons to third in the table.

Having been brought in from Benfica on a free, it’s turned out to be a shrewd bit of business, with the club aware they could cash in for a decent sum in the summer, even if they have to give a significant chunk of any sale to the Portuguese giants.

From Sunderland’s perspective, Duk is exactly what they need.

A dynamic, quick attacker, he is capable of playing different roles in the final third, and the way he has coped with the physicality and intensity of Scottish football suggests that he will be able to deal with the demands of the Championship.

Crucially though, Duk has an excellent end product, evident by the number of goals he has scored. That shows he is a player that gets into the right areas, and he has the composure you’d want when chances come his way.

Plus, at 23, he is an individual that should only get better in the years to come, so he fits the profile of what Sunderland have been targeting in the market.

Doing a deal for Duk won’t be straightforward, as interest in the Aberdeen man is growing following his performances at Pittodrie. But, he seems the ideal fit for Sunderland, and bringing him in could ease the pain of Diallo’s return to Manchester United.