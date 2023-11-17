Highlights Watford's current unbeaten run in the Championship could help them climb the table after the international break.

Despite turnover and struggles with consistency, Watford is showing patience with their manager, Valerien Ismael.

Defender Wesley Hoedt, who joined Watford in January, is proving to be a key player and one of the best defenders in the Championship.

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for Watford, but they will hope their current unbeaten run can help them climb the Championship table after the international break.

The Hornets are always expected to compete at the top end of the second tier whenever they are in the division, and this term isn’t much different.

However, there seems to be more patience around the football club when it comes to the manager, as Valerien Ismael hasn’t been in charge long, and he has already secured a new contract.

Watford have struggled to find consistency early on, which is perhaps no surprise as there was plenty of turnover at the club in the summer in terms of personnel, but they are now unbeaten in five, and they will hope that form can continue after this break.

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Some of the club’s summer transfers are starting to find their feet at the club but one that has now settled is defender Wesley Hoedt, who joined the club in January and is quickly shutting down any doubts about his quality after his spell at Southampton.

How did Wesley Hoedt get on at Southampton FC?

The Saints signed the Dutch defender in the summer of 2017 from Serie A giants Lazio in a deal that was believed to be worth £15 million.

Hoedt instantly became a regular in the Premier League, playing 28 top-flight games in his first season.

But that was as good as it got for the player, as the following campaign he played just 13 times for the Saints before leaving the club in January to join Celta Vigo on loan.

In fact, that would be the last time he would play for Southampton, as the following two seasons he spent the campaigns on loan at Royal Antwerp and Lazio.

The 29-year-old featured regularly for these sides, but the loans did nothing to convince Southampton to keep the player, and in 2021, Hoedt's disappointing St Mary's spell ended as he left the club on a free transfer to join Anderlecht.

The centre-back stayed at the club for 18 months before signing for Watford in January of this year.

How is Wesley Hoedt getting on at Watford FC?

When the Hornets signed the 29-year-old in January, a lot of eyebrows were raised as Hoedt wasn’t deemed successful in his first spell in England.

However, the Dutchman has quietly gone about his business and is turning into not only Watford’s best defender but arguably one of the best in the whole of the Championship.

Hoedt instantly became a firm fixture in Watford’s starting XI last season, starting in 14 of the 17 games he was available for.

Despite the change of manager in May, Hoedt has continued to be a regular, starting every league game under Ismael this season.

The Netherlands international is putting in some impressive numbers this season. So far, he is averaging 1.7 tackles, 2.3 interceptions, 4 clearances, and 0.8 blocks per game, as per WhoScored.

Weekly wages: Watford FC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The defender is also very accomplished on the ball, averaging 84.4 passes per game with a completion rate of 80.8% and collecting 0.4 key passes, as per WhoScored.com.

He's returned to England and is silencing the doubters. It shows how far Hoedt has come and how important he is for Watford that the defender was the captain for their recent win over Rotherham United.

His form has been central to Watford's recent upturn in fortunes and the Hornets will be hoping that can continue.