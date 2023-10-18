Highlights Cambridge United's Abbey Stadium is among the smallest EFL stadiums with a capacity of 8,127. It has been their home since 1932 and holds the record for the largest attendance in a friendly match.

Newport County's Rodney Parade is the second oldest EFL stadium and has a capacity of 7,850. They share the stadium with a rugby union team and moved there from Newport Stadium.

Stevenage's Broadhall Way, now known as the Lamex Stadium, initially had a small capacity but was expanded in 2010 so the club could play in the Football League. It has a capacity of 7,800.

There is a fascination among many fans about who has the biggest stadium by way of attendance throughout the football world. However, there is also a fascination with which stadiums are the smallest.

Football League World has compiled a list looking at which EFL side has the smallest stadium in terms of capacity.

15 Cambridge United - Abbey Stadium (8,127)

The Abbey Stadium has been the home ground of Cambridge United since 1932, as that was the year it was opened, despite being built in 1923.

The record attendance at the ground (14,000) was also for a friendly against Chelsea to mark the first use of the ground's new floodlights on May 1, 1970. This was the first time an English League ground's record crowd had turned out to watch a friendly.

14 Newport County – Rodney Parade (7,850)

The only Welsh team on the list, Newport County, plays their football at Rodney Parade, a stadium they share with rugby union side, the Dragons.

Rodney Parade is the second oldest stadium in the EFL; only Deepdale is older.

Newport County only started playing their home fixtures at the stadium, moving from Newport Stadium.

The League Two side would play in front of a somewhat smaller crowd than what is possible at a rugby match in the stadium due to football regulations.

13 Stevenage – Broadhall Way (7,800)

Currently known as the Lamex Stadium for sponsorship reasons, it was initially called Broadhall Way.

The stadium became the home of Stevenage in 1980.

The stadium only hosted its first football league game in 2010, because despite the club gaining promotion to the league before, they were denied the prospect of playing in the division due to the capacity being too small. So, the club expanded the stadium for the 2010 season to achieve their goal of playing in the Football League.

12 Northampton Town – Sixfields Stadium (7,798)

The League One side has played their football at the Sixfields Stadium since 1994. Northampton Town’s record capacity for a fixture was the hosting of Manchester United in the FA Cup 2016.

Prior to playing their football at Sixfields, the club shared the grounds of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club. Sixfields also played host to Coventry City for the 2013-14 season as their midlands club dealt with their stadium problems at the Ricoh Arena.

The stadium reverted back to Sixfields Stadium in July 2021, following three seasons of being named The PTS Academy Stadium.

Northampton Town's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

11 Cheltenham Town - Whaddon Road (7,066)

Cheltenham Town play their football at Whaddon Road, a stadium that can host up to 7,066 people. The stadium would become the home of the club in 1932, five years after the construction of the stadium.

The stadium also played host to Gloucester City from 2010 until 2017.

Whaddon Road is currently named the Completely-Suzuki Stadium for sponsorship reasons.

10 Burton Albion – Pirelli Stadium (6,912)

Burton Albion’s stadium is 10th on our list.

The Pirelli Stadium became the home of the Brewers in 2005 but has also become the home to the Derby County reserves for a season, as has Coventry, while it is still currently the home of Leicester City women.

The record attendance for the stadium was their first home game in the Championship, as they played against Derby County in August 2016.

Watch EFL Live This Week

9 Morecambe – Mazuma Mobile Stadium (6,476)

The Lancashire club plays their football in the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, which has hosted Morecambe since opening in 2010, replacing the club’s old stadium, Christie Park. This move brought about only an increase of 76 seats, yet an update was needed for the future of the club at the time.

The largest capacity that the stadium has ever managed was in a League One fixture against Sunderland, with a capacity of 5,831.

8 Crawley Town – Broadfield Stadium (5,996)

Broadfield Stadium has played host to Crawley Town since 1997. However, the stadium has also become the home of Brighton and Hove Albion’s women’s team in 2018.

Crawley Town FC spent 48 years at their previous home, Town Mead, until the land was sold to developers in 1997. The club then moved to Broadfield Stadium, about two miles across town.

7 Accrington Stanley - Crown Ground (5,450)

The home of Accrington Stanley has been the Crown Ground since 1968. The record attendance of 5,397 was set on January 26, 2019, when Derby County visited in the FA Cup fourth round.

The 'Owd Reds Stadium, however, is currently called the Wham Stadium due to sponsorship reasons.

6 Fleetwood Town – Highbury Stadium (5,327)

Fleetwood Town has played its football at the Highbury Stadium since the construction of the stadium in 1939.

The stadium had three main developments to modernise it to the stadium that Fleetwood fans have become accustomed to with this happening between 2007 and 2009.

Fleetwood Town's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

5 Forest Green Rovers - The New Lawn (5,147)

Forest Green Rovers play their football at the New Lawn. The stadium became the home of the club in 2006 upon its construction. The construction of the stadium was considered controversial at the time, as it had previously been school playing fields.

Yet it has become an important part of the local community as the club competes in League Two.

4 Salford City – Moor Lane (5,108)

Known as the ‘Peninsula Stadium’ for sponsorship reasons, Salford City moved into their current ground ahead of the 1978–79 season. Capacity was increased from under 2,000 to its current number after a renovation was completed in 2017.

3 Barrow – Holker Street (5,045)

Holker Street, known as the SO Legal Stadium for sponsorship purposes, has hosted Barrow since 1909.

The club plans to expand the stadium after an announcement in May 2023 of an increase in capacity for away fans.

Despite its current capacity, some 16,874 people crammed into the stadium in 1954 when Barrow played Swansea Town in the FA Cup third round.

2 Sutton United – Gander Green Lane (5,032)

Gander Green Lane, officially known as the VBS Community Stadium, plays host to Sutton United, something they have done since 1919. Yet the stadium has also hosted the Crystal Palace Women since the summer of 2023.

The stadium played host to one of the biggest FA Cup upsets as Sutton defeated Coventry City in January 1989, hosting a crowd of over 8,000; something that is not possible now due to the safety regulations that have been brought in to English football regarding seating.

1 Harrogate Town, Wetherby Road (5,000)

The smallest capacity in the EFL is Wetherby Road, home to Harrogate Town since 1920.

The record crowd of 4,280 was at the 1949–50 Whitworth Cup Final against Harrogate Railway.