Hull City v Sunderland has been chosen as this weekend's featured Sunday matchup in the Championship.

Live on Sky Sports Football in the UK, the two teams will face each other at the MKM Stadium. The hosts will be hoping to break down and overcome the current league leaders, who themselves could create a gap at the top if results go their way.

It has the potential to be a more action-packed game than the same fixture from last season, in which Jack Clarke's 82nd minute goal was the only thing that separated the two teams.

Both teams are hampered to varying degrees going into Sunday's game. A dozen players in total from both sides are set to miss the game due to injury; this is who they are.

Dan Ballard

The Northern Ireland international didn't go away with his country during the recent break, and he only played a couple of minutes in Sunderland's last game against Middlesbrough.

Manager Regis Le Bris confirmed on Friday that the game against the Tigers was going to come a bit too soon for Dan Ballard.

Carl Rushworth

Carl Rushworth requires an MRI scan on his ankle and will not be available on Sunday. The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee is still yet to make his debut for City.

Eliezer Mayenda

Le Bris also confirmed on Friday that emerging centre-forward Eliezer Mayenda wouldn't be fit to play against City on Sunday. He could be fit again for Wednesday night's game against Luton Town, but, if not then, he'll almost definitely be back for next weekend's meeting with Oxford United.

Abdus Omur

Adbus Omur is edging closer to a return to action, but he won't be quite ready for a return to action against the Black Cats, Tim Walter has revealed.

Ryan Longman

Ryan Longman is yet to make a competitive appearance under Hull's boss. He dislocated his shoulder in the club's final pre-season game before the new campaign kicked off. His return to action shouldn't be too far away though.

Jenson Seelt

The Sunderland defender has been spotted back in training over the last week, but it's unlikely that he will feature against Hull.

Ian Poveda

The Black Cats haven't had much injury luck with their summer signings - Ian Poveda being one of them. He has only played three times in the league since signing as a free agent, and is set to be sidelined for potentially another four weeks.

Steven Alzate

Like Rushworth, Steve Alzate needs an MRI - on his calf, rather than his ankle - so the extent of his injury can be determined, so he won't be involved this weekend.

Timothee Lo-Tutala

Hull's French goalkeeper is also going to miss Sunday's match, although his absence shouldn't have too much of a negative impact on them as they already have two potential starting options in Ivor Pandur and Carl Rushworth, who are fit.

Ajibola Alese

Ajibola Alese is another of Sunderland's strong defenders who is currently on the medical bench rather than on the pitch. The 23-year-old started the Black Cats' first three games before picking up an ankle injury which will keep him out until the end of November.

Salis Abdul Samed

Two of the Wearsider's deadline day additions are set to miss the game against the Tigers. Salis Abdul Samed hasn't made an appearance for the club since joining on loan from RC Lens. Le Bris mentioned him being back closer to the next international break.

Andy Smith

The young right-sided defender didn't feature much last season when Liam Rosenior was at the helm, and his opportunities under Walter have been limited by injuries. He hasn't featured in one of their matchday squads since their third game of the season against Plymouth Argyle.

Ahmed Adbullahi

The second of the missing deadline day signees from Sunday's game will be Ahmed Abdullahi. Le Bris has previously stated that Sunderland need to be patient with him, and he has stuck to that.

Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins will be the latest of the currently injured Black Cats to return to action. The knee injury that he suffered in December 2023 is expected to keep him out until after the new year. He has, though, just signed a new deal with the club.

Harvey Cartwright

Another goalkeeper to add to Hull's list of absentees, as mentioned earlier, won't do Walter's team's chances of beating Sunderland much harm, but Harvey Cartwright's body is yet another one in their medical room.