“The 15-20 goal a season man” – Watford eyeing move for highly rated 20-year-old: The verdict

Watford are among a host of clubs interested in a move for Aston Villa’s Cameron Archer this summer, as per Alex Crook.

The 20-year-old will only be available on loan with his contract at Villa Park running until the summer of 2025.

Archer impressed with seven goals in the second half of the season on loan at Preston North End, and looks destined to play in the Premier League in the near future.

If 2022/23 comes too soon for Archer to add competition for places with Ollie Watkins, then a Championship move could be on the cards again.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that Archer would be a smart addition for the Hornets…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This could be an interesting proposition for Watford next season.

If Rob Edwards deploys the same formation that he did at Forest Green, the Hornets are likely to play with two up top next campaign, and Archer, alongside Joao Pedro, could be a young and exciting partnership.

The Hornets are set to lose the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh King this summer, and there has even been reports from Colombia that Cucho Hernandez could be interested in a move away from Vicarage Road.

As such, attacking reinforcements, particularly those who can find the net, will likely be a priority for Watford this summer.

After scoring seven in 20 Championship outings on loan at Preston, Archer could fit the bill, and you do feel his attributes would compliment those of his potential Watford strike partner Joao Pedro.

Declan Harte

Archer performed quite well during his brief stint with Preston North End last season and certainly deserves consistent game time at a high level.

Watford would be a step up, with the Hornets likely set to compete for promotion straight back to the top flight.

However, this could be a very smart signing for Rob Edwards’ side with Archer already having shown he can score consistently in the Championship.

This would also be a great next step for the forward in his career and a great opportunity to continue developing his game under a promising new coach at the club.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a very good signing.

Obviously, the situation at Watford is complicated as we don’t know which forward options Rob Edwards will be working with when the new season starts.

However, you would expect at least one departure.

Therefore, a new striker or two will be required and Archer would fit the bill. His form at Preston was outstanding and he showed that he is a cool finisher, quick and clever with his movement.

Therefore, you would expect him to thrive in an attack-minded setup and that spell at Deepdale would suggest he can be the 15-20 goal a season man the Hornets will be hoping for.

The big problem here is the competition for his signature but that just shows that the youngster is a highly-rated talent, meaning it would be a coup for Watford if they pull this off.