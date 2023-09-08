Highlights Wrexham's promotion to the EFL after 15 years relies on their out-of-contract stars performing well this season.

Three players have the option to extend their contracts, including winger James McClean and goalkeeper Liam Hall.

Players like Callum McFadzean and Bryce Hosannah may be off at the end of the season if they don't receive more playing time.

There’s been an influx of good times at Wrexham since their Hollywood owners took them to global stardom - and that is set to continue into this season.

Winning the National League with an outstanding 111 points - including just three losses and nine draws - meant that the Red Dragons were promoted to the EFL for the first time in 15 years. And, despite a season of relative franticness so far this season in terms of results with just two wins from six games, you’d think that the teething problems will be sorted relatively soon.

As a result, Wrexham will need to rely on their stars if they are to climb at least into the play-offs - though with many out of contract, it could be now or never for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Football League World takes a look at the 14 players out of contract.

Options to extend

Wrexham currently have three players who, despite being out of contract, have an option to extend by one year at the club’s discretion.

The highest profile of those is James McClean; the winger signed from Wigan in the summer on a one-year deal, though that can be extended if needs be. Elsewhere, striker Sam Dalby boasts a similar contract after a decent start to life in Wales last season, and young goalkeeper Liam Hall could see another season at the club if his development goes well.

Mark Howard

Veteran goalkeeper Howard was forced to be second-choice when Ben Foster came into the club towards the end of last season, though Foster’s departure means that he’s back in the first team picture. Aged 36, it remains to be seen if he’ll be offered a new deal.

Rob Lainton

Lainton has been at Wrexham for five years now, but his game time has declined - only six league appearances last season means that he’s been shunted back to second-choice amid Foster’s departure.

Callum McFadzean

Brother of Coventry star Kyle, McFadzean hasn't made any appearances in the league this campaign - unless that changes, he'll surely be off at the end of the season.

Liam McAlinden

Former Wolves youngster McAlinden has seen his game time dwindle since the arrivals of Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer at the Racecourse Ground - he'll do well to stay on another year in north Wales.

James Jones

Jones is an all-action midfielder who has played in three league games this season, scoring in two of those - a real fan favourite at Wrexham, the Scot should be kept on next season.

Jake Bickerstaff

Bickerstaff is a name that has only featured for Wrexham in League Two - but having come through the ranks as a 16-year-old, he'll look to capitalise on his early season form.

Ben Tozer

Tozer was Wrexham's marquee signing in their first season under the new American ownership. He made an appearance in all but one of their games last campaign, and it’s likely that he will be offered a new deal into next season.

Max Cleworth

Youngster Cleworth is seen as one of Wrexham's leading youth players, but with game time likely to fade in the coming weeks, he could seek pastures new if he hasn't picked up game time by the end of the season.

Jordan Tunnicliffe

Nuneaton-born Tunnicliffe was a solid option for Wrexham last season, but with new recruits likely next summer regardless of promotion, he could be one to miss out.

Aaron Hayden

Former Chelsea academy star Hayden scored 11 goals from defence last season, which is quite the feat - if he can replicate even half of that tally this campaign, he'll be a valuable asset to keep this season.

Bryce Hosannah

Hosannah has rarely featured for Wrexham over the past two seasons, despite showing a lot of potential - and just one substitute appearance this campaign means he could be off at the end of the year.