Queens Park Rangers have endured a pretty miserable start to the season, although that isn't a massive surprise considering how poor they were for a decent chunk of the 2022/23 campaign.

Starting League One in the face at the moment, plenty needs to be done over the international break to ensure they are in the best position possible to get themselves out of danger.

Considering how bleak things have been for the R's though, especially at Loftus Road, it will take a lot for them to force their way out of the drop zone and into a better position.

They have the calibre of players needed to get themselves out of trouble, but the game isn't played on paper and they just need to take things match by match without looking too far ahead.

However, key figures behind the scenes in West London will need to be thinking about the long term, with some players' contracts due to expire at the end of the season.

We take a look at the QPR first-teamers who are set to walk away for free next summer, as things stand.

1 Asmir Begovic

Begovic joined the club back in July on a one-year contract - and that isn't a surprise considering he's 36 now.

However, he's a top-quality keeper and this is why it wouldn't be a surprise to see his deal extended beyond the end of the season.

2 Jordan Archer

Archer is another stopper who finds himself out of contract next year.

He is a steady backup stopper to have at this level, but it remains to be seen whether he's willing to put pen to paper on fresh terms or whether he wants to go elsewhere to secure more first-team football.

3 Joe Walsh

At one point, it looked as though Walsh was going to be a key part of the R's first-team plans because he previously impressed at Loftus Road.

But at this point, it's difficult to see him having too much of a future in the English capital unless something drastically changes. In fairness, he's only young so the R's may want to retain him.

4 Jimmy Dunne

Dunne has been a very good asset at times for QPR and he will be extremely disappointed not to be competing at the top end of the Championship.

His deal expires next summer but the club have the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

5 Aaron Drewe

Drewe, along with goalkeeper Archer, signed a new one-year deal in the summer to extend his stay until next year.

It's now up to the 22-year-old to justify why he should have his stay extended further - and he will need as much first-team football as possible to prove his worth.

6 Osman Kakay

Kakay has been a regular fixture this season, playing in all 11 league matches, but only coming off the bench against Blackburn Rovers.

He will be keen to regain his starting spot as quickly as possible as he looks to earn a new deal.

7 Sam Field

Field was linked with moves to Burnley and Rangers in the summer and with this in mind, it will be very interesting to see whether he puts pen to paper on an extension.

At the moment, with the club in the relegation zone, it would be difficult to see him extending his stay.

8 Andre Dozzell

Signing a three-year contract in 2021 after signing from Ipswich Town, Dozzell's deal runs out next year.

Given the money spent on him, it would be a surprise not to see the 24-year-old being offered fresh terms.

9 Elijah Dixon-Bonner

Playing just four league games this season, he needs to be playing more than he is at 22.

He's got a lot to prove this term.

10 Stephen Duke-McKenna

Duke-McKenna has started a few games this term - but he's another player who needs to be playing more regularly if he wants to develop and fulfill his potential.

11 Albert Adomah

Experienced head Adomah hasn't been an integral part of the R's team this term, spending time on the bench.

He may find himself without a club next summer.

12 Chris Willock

Willock can be a valuable asset both on and off the pitch when in top form but will the R's be able to persuade him to sign a new deal?

It's doubtful at the moment due to their current league position and the fact he appears to be down the pecking order despite their struggles.

13 Sinclair Armstrong

The club has the option to extend Armstrong's deal by another 12 months but they have reportedly offered him a five-year deal.

It will be interesting to see whether he signs it but they'll be desperate to keep hold of him.

14 Charlie Kelman

Kelman has only made two league appearances this term, even with the R's lack of forward options.

It would be difficult to see him earning a new deal at this point.