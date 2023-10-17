Highlights Leicester City's James Maddison has been a standout player for Tottenham, contributing 2 goals and 5 assists in 8 appearances.

Leicester City had a very busy summer transfer window following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Foxes saw a number of key first team squad members depart the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Here we look at how the players who moved on from the Leicestershire outfit last summer have fared at their new clubs…

1 James Maddison

Maddison has been an excellent addition at Tottenham, becoming a key part of the side since signing for the Premier League side.

He has contributed two goals and five assists from eight appearances for the top flight leaders.

2 Harvey Barnes

Barnes is still finding his feet at Newcastle United, where injuries have hampered his progress.

A goal and assist in his debut has proven his standout performance, having otherwise been in and out of the team.

3 Timothy Castagne

Castagne has cemented himself as a regular start in Marco Silva’s side in recent weeks, with the Cottagers sitting 12th in the Premier League table after eight games.

4 George Hirst

Hirst has two goals and two assists in the Championship for Ipswich Town, who sit second in the standings just behind Leicester.

He has been a key part of Kieran McKenna’s side so far this season.

5 Victor Kristiansen

Kristiansen signed for Italian side Bologna, where he has become a regular starter.

The 20-year-old has made five league appearances in Serie A for the team sitting 11th in the table.

6 Youri Tielemans

Tielemans has appeared from the bench in all eight of Aston Villa’s first eight Premier League games so far this season.

The midfielder has proven a useful squad player, but cannot break into Unai Emery’ starting lineup.

7 Caglar Soyuncu

Soyuncu’s game time has been quite limited at Atletico Madrid, with the Turkish centre-back making just two La Liga appearances so far, both of which came from the bench.

8 Daniel Amartey

Injury has hampered Amartey’s career at Besiktas, but he has proven an important part of the Turkish Super Lig side when available.

9 Ayoze Perez

Perez has become a key player at Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan, starting all nine of their league games so far this campaign.

10 Jonny Evans

Evans earned a contract with former club Manchester United, where he has featured three times in the league, even earning an assist in their 1-0 win over Burnley.

11 Boubakary Soumaré

Soumaré has made just two substitute appearances in La Liga for Sevilla, but has also played in their Champions League campaign since joining from Leicester in the summer.

12 Luke Thomas

Thomas has made five league appearances as part of his loan deal at Sheffield United so far, with the Blades sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

13 Nampalys Mendy

Mendy has started more Champions League games than Ligue 1 one so far this season, playing in both of Lens’ European fixtures.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old has one league appearance for the French side.

14 Ryan Bertrand

Bertrand has been unable to find a club since departing Leicester as a free agent over the summer.

The defender was linked with a sensational move to Man United, but a deal failed to materialise.