The summer transfer window was certainly a busy on for those connected with Blackburn Rovers.

As well as incomings, there were plenty of departures from Ewood Park before the market closed in early September.

In total, 14 players were let go by Blackburn, moving on to new clubs and opportunities elsewhere.

But how have things gone for those individuals, since they confirmed their exits from Ewood Park?

Here, we've taken a look at how all 14 of those players to have left Blackburn in the summer, are now getting on.

1 Ben Brereton Diaz

Blackburn's top scorer for the past two seasons, Brereton Diaz left in the summer, following the expiry of his contract at Ewood Park, and joined La Liga side Villarreal on a free transfer.

However, he has struggled there, where he is yet to provide a goal or assist in eight appearances for the club, who are currently 16th in the Spanish top-flight.

2 Bradley Dack

Dack was let go by Blackburn on a free in the summer after six years with the club, and he has since reunited with the man who brought him to Ewood Park, Tony Mowbray, at Sunderland.

The attacker has scored once in five games for the Black Cats, who look set to again challenge for a Championship play-off place, although he has been hampered by injury in recent weeks.

3 Daniel Ayala

Ayala left Blackburn in the summer after three years with the club where his opportunities were restricted by injury.

The experienced centre-back is yet to find a new club, though that could soon change, as he is reportedly training with League One side Bristol Rovers.

4 Danny Butterworth

Having never quite established himself in Rovers' first team, Butterworth was released in the summer at the end of his contract.

The striker has since joined newly promoted League One side Carlisle United, where he is yet to score in six competitive games for the club, who are 20th in the third-tier.

5 Sam Burns

Burns is another young striker who was let go by Blackburn at the end of his contract in the summer after being unable to break into the first-team, despite showing promise at youth level.

The 21-year-old is now playing for Northern Premier League Division One West side Bootle, in the eighth-tier of English football.

6 Dan Pike

Pike was released by Blackburn at the end of his contract in the summer, after a promising few years in the club's academy.

The right-back joined Tranmere Rovers on a one-month contract in late August, and then recently extended his deal with the League Two struggles until January, after some decent performances.

7 James Brown

Brown made just one first-team appearance for Blackburn after joining from Drogheda in January 2022, and he was released by the club at the end of last season.

The right-back then joined Ross County on a two-year deal in the summer, and has since scored two goals in 13 appearances for the club, who are currently 11th in the Scottish Premiership.

8 Tayo Edun

After two years with Blackburn, Edun was sold to Charlton in the summer, signing a two-year contract with the League One side.

Edun has already seen a change of manager at his new club, with Michael Appleton replacing Dean Holden, and has made nine appearances for the Assicks, who are 14th in the third-tier.

9 Thomas Kaminski

Blackburn's first choice goalkeeper for most of the last three seasons, Kaminski was sold to newly promoted Premier League side Luton Town for a reported £2.5million in the summer.

The Belgian has since gone onto establish himself as the Hatters' number one, though it has been a tough start to the season for Luton, who are 17th in the standings.

10 Ashley Phillips

Phillips impressed as he broke into Rovers' first-team last season, prompting Tottenham to move for the young centre back in the summer.

It is reported that a clause in his contract meant Spurs paid just £2million for the teenager, who is still waiting for his competitive debut for the Premier League leaders.

11 John Buckley

Despite previously being a regular in Rovers' first-team, Buckley was allowed to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan on the final day of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has made six appearances for the club, not always in his most natural central role for the Owls, who are bottom of the Championship and still without a win.

12 Georgie Gent

A member of Rovers' academy, Gent has been given his first chance to experience senior football during the current campaign, with a season-long loan move to Motherwell.

The left-back has so far made three appearances for the Scottish Premiership side, all of which have come as a substitute.

13 Jack Vale

After scored twice in 22 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn last season, Vale was loaned out to Lincoln City in the summer.

The striker is yet to make an appearance for the Imps - who are 16th in League One - having been carrying an injury when he completed his move to Sincil Bank.

14 Ethan Walker

Walker joined Blackburn's youth setup on a free from Preston last season, and impressed for the club's Under 23s during the 2022/23 campaign.

The winger then joined League Two side Morecambe on a season-long loan in the summer, and has since scored once in six appearances for the Shrimps, who sit 12th in the fourth-tier.