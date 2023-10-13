Highlights Grimsby Town has a number of key players whose contracts will expire at the end of the current season, including Luke Waterfall and Niall Maher.

The team's performance in League Two will play a role in determining if these players will earn new contracts.

Players like Harry Clifton and Abo Eisa, who have been performing well, may have a higher chance of getting contract extensions.

Grimsby Town will be hoping they can continue their stay in League Two beyond this season.

The Mariners have made a steady start to this current campaign, but they will have ambitions of achieving much more than they currently are.

As with teams in the lower leagues of the EFL, they are always thinking about the short term, as they don’t want to commit to something that may be costly.

That is the case with player contracts, so here we have looked at the 14 players who are set to leave Grimsby Town as free agents in 2024…

Luke Waterfall

Waterfall has been on the books at Grimsby since 2019, but his last contract at the club was in 2022, and he signed a two-year extension.

The defender has been an important player for the club and is closing in on 200 appearances for the Mariners.

Naill Maher

Maher joined the club from Halifax Town in 2022, and in his first season at the club, he played 35 games in League Two.

He has continued to be an important part of Paul Hurst’s team in the new campaign.

Jamie Bramwell

Bramwell originally came through the academy at Newcastle United, but made the choice to join Grimsby in 2020 after being released by the club.

The defender signed a contract extension in May, and now that contract expires at the end of this campaign.

Danny Amos

Amos was brought to Grimsby in January of last year, but since moving to the club, he has struggled to play on a regular basis.

The 23-year-old is another player who signed a contract extension in May, and he also signed a one-year deal.

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon

Driscoll-Glennon left Burnley in 2022 and joined the League Two side on a free transfer.

The left-back was among the goals and assists last season, and he will look to be again in this campaign as Grimsby aim to stay in League Two.

Michee Efete

Efete joined the club in 2021 and originally signed a one-year deal. That was then extended in 2022, signing a new two-year contract.

The defender has played 11 times for the club in all competitions so far, and he will hope he can earn a new deal.

Harry Clifton

Clifton is arguably one of Grimsby’s most important players and has been since breaking into the first team.

The midfielder came through the club’s ranks, and it is likely they will be doing all they can to make sure his stay with them is extended.

Callum Ainley

Ainley was a late arrival to the club this year, as he was a free agent and didn’t join until after the transfer window had closed.

The 25-year-old has only appeared twice for the club, and he will hope that improves as he bids to impress.

Kieran Green

Green is the second player to arrive from Halifax Town in 2022.

The midfielder signed a two-year contract when he joined, but so far he has had limited appearances to impress this season.

Gavan Holohan

Holohan has been an important member of Hurst’s side ever since he joined the club over a year ago.

The midfielder has been among the goals and assists this season, and Grimsby will hope that continues as they bid to stay away from the relegation zone.

Evan Khouri

Khouri started his career in the West Ham United academy, but after his release, he decided to join the Mariners.

The 20-year-old has broken into the team this season, and he will be bidding to earn a new contract.

Abo Eisa

Eisa only joined the League Two side from Bradford City in the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has found his feet, as he’s already scored five goals in 11 league appearances. If he keeps up with that form, he will do his chances of a new contract no harm.

Otis Khan

Khan is now into his second season with Grimsby after joining from Leyton Orient last summer.

The midfielder is known for his versatility, but so far, he has struggled to appear on a regular basis. He will hope that changes as he enters the final months of his contract.

Arthur Gnahoua

Gnahoua has played for a few EFL teams throughout his career, and he added Grimsby to the list this summer.

He joined on a one-year contract after leaving Morecambe, and he may be looking to stay a little bit longer than just this season.