It’s been a slow start to the League One season for Derby County as they push for a place back in the Championship.

The Rams were one of the early season favourites to gain promotion out of the third tier, but their start as shown it may not be as easy as people thought.

However, despite the rocky start, Derby are now unbeaten in their last five league games, and that has seen them keep up with the play-off places.

The Rams were very busy in the summer transfer window, as Paul Warne made sure he had a squad at his disposal that was good enough for promotion. The January transfer window isn’t too far away now, and focus will be on transfers once again.

But the club will need to keep an eye on their contract situations, so here we have looked at the 14 players who could leave for free next summer…

Joe Wildsmith

Wildsmith is now in his second season at Derby, having joined the club on a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old has become the club’s number one goalkeeper and has so far this season kept four clean sheets in the 11 league games played.

Scott Loach

Loach also arrived at the club in the same summer, and he took on the role of Wildsmith's backup.

However, Warne brought in Vickers from Rotherham United in the summer, and that now means Loach is currently the third-choice goalkeeper.

Eiran Cashin

Cashin is probably Derby’s most promising player, and it will be a worry for the club that he is coming to the end of his contract.

The 21-year-old was the subject of interest from Brighton in the summer, and he is likely going to be again, given his contract situation.

Craig Forsyth

Forsyth has been at Derby through the good and the bad times, as he’s currently their longest-serving player after joining the club in 2013.

Despite being 34 years old, Forsyth will continue to play regular for the Rams, and given his importance to the team, he will be eager to earn another contract.

Darren Robinson

Robinson joined Derby as a young player in 2021 and has been playing for the club’s academy since.

He has made three appearances for the first team, with one coming in the Championship in the 2021/22 season and two in the EFL Trophy a season later. He will be eager to impress as he bids to earn a new deal.

Max Bird

As with many of Derby’s players now, Bird is one who has come through the club’s academy and broke into the first team.

The 23-year-old was another player attracting summer interest, but the Rams managed to hold onto the player, and they will no doubt be looking to do so beyond next summer.

Louie Sibley

Sibley has established himself as a first-team player since 2020, and in the last few seasons, his influence on the team has grown.

Last season, the midfielder played heavily for Warne’s side, and he will likely do so once again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Conor Hourihane

Hourihane, as expected, has been an excellent addition for the Rams. The League One side managed to get the international midfielder into the club despite their relegation in 2022.

Hourihane was vital for the club last season, is now the club’s captain, and will be keen to get Derby back into the Championship.

Korey Smith

Smith is now into his second season at Pride Park and has become an important member of Warne’s starting XI.

The 32-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and will no doubt be keen to do enough to earn an extension.

Liam Thompson

Thompson’s loan spell at Scunthorpe United last season seems to have done enough to impress the Derby manager.

Thompson featured heavily for the club in the early part of the season but has recently been missing through injury. He will be hoping to return as soon as possible, so he can prove he is worth a new contract.

Tom Barkhuizen

Barkhuizen is another player who joined the club in the 2022 summer transfer window and is now in the final 12 months of his contract.

The 30-year-old featured a lot last season and has done so again this season, despite missing part of the campaign through injury.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Mendez-Laing is now in his second season at Derby County, and he will be hoping he can have another chance at Championship football with the Rams.

The 31-year-old seems to be considered an important part of Warne’s attack, as he’s got four assists in 11 league games.

Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn joined Derby this summer, in what is his second spell at the football club.

The forward has hit the ground running with the League One side, and he will hope he can do enough to get the team back in the second tier and earn another contract extension.

James Collins

Collins dropped into League One last summer as he joined the Rams on a free transfer.

The forward was linked with a potential move away in the summer transfer window, but he remained a Derby player and so far has five goals to his name in 11 League One games.