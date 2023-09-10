Highlights Derby County has had a slow start to the season, with three defeats in their opening six games, putting pressure on manager Paul Warne.

Several players at Derby are in the final year of their contracts, including goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith and defender Eiran Cashin.

Midfielder Max Bird attracted interest from Hull City this summer but Derby rejected their bids and will be pleased to hold on to him. Striker Martyn Waghorn has made a strong impact, scoring five goals in six games since his return to the club.

It has been a slow start to the season for Derby County in League One.

The Rams suffered heartbreak on the final day of last season as they dropped out of the play-off places, but they were widely expected to challenge again this time around and were among the title favourites heading into the campaign.

However, the 2-1 defeat at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday was Derby's third defeat in their opening six games and they currently sit 11th in the table, with pressure building on manager Paul Warne.

After a huge influx of players last summer following David Clowes' takeover, it was another busy summer at Pride Park, with Callum Elder, Curtis Nelson, Josh Vickers, Joe Ward, Sonny Bradley, Conor Washington, Kane Wilson, Martyn Waghorn, Tyrese Fornah, Tyreece John-Jules and Elliot Embleton arriving at the club.

With the transfer window now closed, we looked at which Rams players are in the final year of their contracts.

Joe Wildsmith

Goalkeeper Wildsmith opted against signing a new deal with boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday to make the move to Pride Park last summer.

The 27-year-old was a safe pair of hands between the sticks last season, keeping 21 clean sheets in 54 appearances in all competitions and he remains Warne's first choice this campaign.

Scott Loach

Experienced goalkeeper Loach joined the Rams as back-up to Wildsmith last summer and he made three appearances last season, with all of those coming in the EFL Trophy.

After the arrival of Vickers from Rotherham United this summer, Loach is currently Derby's third choice.

Eiran Cashin

Defender Cashin came through the Rams academy and has established himself as an integral part of the first-team in recent years.

Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion were prepared to pay £4 million for Cashin this summer, but they ran out of time to do the deal on deadline day, meaning the 21-year-old will remain at Pride Park until January at least.

Craig Forsyth

Defender Forsyth is Derby's longest-serving player having joined from Watford in July 2013.

After putting pen-to-paper on a new one-year contract this summer, Forsyth has been granted a testimonial by the club.

Max Bird

Midfielder Bird is another player who has progressed through the Rams academy to become a key member of the first-team.

Derby will be delighted hold on to Bird after he attracted interest from Hull City this summer, with the Tigers having at least two bids rejected for the 22-year-old.

Liam Thompson

After spending the second half of last season on loan with Scunthorpe United, Thompson has featured regularly for the first-team so far this campaign.

With his contract expiring next summer, the Rams could look to tie the midfielder down to a new deal to avoid losing him for free next year.

Darren Robinson

Midfielder Robinson arrived at Pride Park from Northern Irish side Dungannon Swifts in May 2021.

After impressing in the academy, the 18-year-old was promoted to the senior squad this summer.

Louie Sibley

Midfielder Sibley is another academy product to have established himself in the first-team.

Sibley scored six goals and provided two assists in 52 appearances in all competitions last season and after an injury-disrupted start to the new campaign, he will be hoping to make an impact when he returns to fitness.

Conor Hourihane

It was a huge coup for Derby to land Hourihane's signature last summer following relegation to League One.

As expected, the 32-year-old has proven his quality in the third tier and he was named the new Rams captain this summer.

Korey Smith

Smith joined the Rams from Swansea City last summer.

The 32-year-old spent much of last season playing at right-back, but following the arrival of Ward, he has been moved back into his more natural midfield position.

Tom Barkhuizen

Barkhuizen scored six goals and registered five assists in 48 appearances in all competitions for Derby last season following his move from Preston North End.

The winger is yet to feature this campaign due to injury, but he will be a threat for the Rams once again when he returns.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing

Winger Mendez-Laing was the second player to reject a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday to join Derby last summer.

The 31-year-old scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions last season and he has remained a regular so far this term.

James Collins

Striker Collins arrived at Pride Park from Cardiff City last summer, scoring 12 goals in his first season at the club.

He was linked with a return to Shrewsbury Town this summer, but a move did not materialise and Warne will be hoping he can provide the goals that have been lost following David McGoldrick's departure to Notts County.

Martyn Waghorn

Striker Waghorn returned for a second spell at Derby this summer after his release by Covetntry City.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed an excellent start to life back at Pride Park, scoring five goals in six games in all competitions and he looks to be a shrewd signing.