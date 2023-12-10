Highlights Daniel Farke's signings in his first transfer window at Norwich City had mixed success, with some players thriving and others struggling to make an impact.

Mario Vrancic was a key player during his time at the club, but he has since moved on to Sarajevo for the 2023–24 season.

Grant Hanley has had a significant impact at Norwich City and could potentially see out his career at the club due to his age and contributions.

Daniel Farke joined Norwich City in the 2017-18 season, and his time at the club would lead to two promotions and relegations between the Championship and Premier League.

The 2018/19 and 2020/21 title wins in the Championship were huge feathers in the cap of Farke, yet he failed to keep Norwich in the Premier League in 2019/20 and he departed Carrow Road with the club drifting towards another relegation in 2021/22.

That all came after a mid-table finish in 17/18, his first year at the helm.

Here, Football League World looks at where the signings that Farke made in his first transfer window with the Canaries are now, as we reflect on his spell at the club.

Mario Vrančić

The Bosnian international joined the East Anglican club from German club Darmstadt 98 and played four seasons with the club before departing for Championship side Stoke City. During his time at the club, he chipped in with 17 goals in his total of 134 appearances.

Mario Vrancic is still playing football, but he has sought this career closer to home as he signed permanently for Sarajevo for the 2023–24 season.

Marley Watkins

Marley Watkins joined the club from Barnsley, having impressed in the two seasons that he was there. Watkins would feature under Farke for only one season before moving onto Bristol City.

The player is still active and playing for Kilmarnock in Scotland, having joined the club in the summer of 2023 to reunite with his former Aberdeen manager, Derek McInnes.

Christoph Zimmermann

The German followed Farke to England from Borussia Dortmund II, and this relationship would see him spend five years at the club before moving back to Germany in 2022. He featured heavily in his first two seasons at the club, but his involvement soon decreased.

Christoph Zimmermann is currently playing for Darmstadt 98 in their first season in the Bundesliga following their promotion.

James Husband

Joining the club from Middlesbrough that summer, James Husband would only feature 22 times in the three seasons he was contracted at the club.

Since then, he has found regular football elsewhere, and he is currently playing his football at Blackpool.

Marcel Franke

The German joined the club from Greuther Fürth but would only play eight games across all competitions in the two years he was contracted to the club.

Karlsruher SC is where Marcel Franke is playing his football, and he is currently contracted here until the summer of 2025.

Adam Phillips

Following his release from Liverpool in the summer of 2017, he joined the club on loan and impressed enough to earn a contract. However, his time in Norwich would not be fruitful as he struggled to break into the first team, featuring a total of zero times for the club.

Adam Phillips is currently playing his football at Barnsley after signing a three-year contract in September 2023.

Tristan Abrahams

Joining from Leyton Orient in this transfer window, there was a lot of promise expected from Tristan Abrahams; however, he would suffer the same fate as Phillips.

He left the club two seasons later to join Newport County. The striker is playing his football at Welling United.

Tom Trybull

He spent four seasons at the club, with one of those seasons on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Following his spell in England, he would return to his native Germany to play his football, but now he is currently playing his football for Danish Superliga club Odense Boldklub.

Marco Stiepermann

Another German joined Farke at Norwich that summer, this time from VfL Bochum. Marco Stiepermann enjoyed his four years at the club, scoring 12 goals in 115 games.

The player has taken a step back from professional football but is playing his football for a regional side in Germany, ASC 09 Dortmund.

Sean Raggett

His three-year spell at Norwich would not be fruitful, as he only managed to feature twice for the club before moving on to Portsmouth in the summer of 2020.

However, since joining the club, he has enjoyed a club that has allowed him to express himself and gives him regular first-team minutes. Sean Raggett will look to be part of the journey that may eventually bring Pompey back to the Premier League.

Savvas Mourgos

The Greek joined the club from the Arsenal underage system and was viewed as one for the future. Unfortunately, he struggled to break through and would be moved on once his contract expired in June 2020.

He is now playing his football back in Greece for Panserraikos, who he joined in 2022.

Grant Hanley

The Scottish international had a monumental impact at the club and would wind up captaining the team. Grant Hanley joined the club from Newcastle United after making his name at Blackburn Rovers.

Hanley is still at the club, with the possibility that the 32-year-old could see out his career here due to his age and the impact he has had in the east of England.

Pierre Fonkeu

The final signing for Farke in this transfer window was Pierre Fonkeu. The player would only be part of the youth set-up before moving on to Lens II in the summer of 2019.

However, he has since returned to England and is applying his football skills to Oxford City.