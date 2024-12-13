Middlesbrough welcome Millwall to the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, for what will be Neil Harris' final game in charge of the Lions.

It was announced that the 47-year-old would be stepping down from his role as Millwall boss following this weekend's clash with Michael Carrick's Boro, having rejoined the club as their full-time manager for the second time back in February, having spent a brief period in caretaker charge back in 2013.

The Lions will make the trip up to Teesside off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United at The Den, which ensured their winless run has extended to five games.

Millwall's last five Championship results Opponent Result Sheffield United (H) 1-0 loss Coventry City (H) 1-0 loss Oxford United (A) 1-1 draw Sunderland (H) 1-1 draw Stoke City (A) 1-1 draw

As for the home side, Middlesbrough are looking to respond from a frustrating evening at Elland Road, which saw them fall to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds United, meaning Boro are winless in their last two.

But which players won't be available to play for their respective side on Saturday? FLW takes a look at those who are set to miss Middlesbrough v Millwall this weekend, starting with the Teessiders.

Aidan Morris

USA international Aidan Morris, whom Boro signed for £3.14m, has been battling a knee injury since mid-November, and is yet to return to full training.

Carrick expects his excellent central midfielder to be back around Christmas, and maybe with a bit of luck, just before.

Saturday's meeting with Millwall will certainly arrive too soon for the 23-year-old, however.

Rav van den Berg

Central defender Rav van den Berg hasn't been seen since Boro's 3-3 draw away at Norwich City in late October.

However, the Dutch youth international is back in training, and could push for a place in the Middlesbrough side this weekend.

His availability is far from certain though, and so must remain a doubt to play a part, as Carrick will no doubt want to avoid rushing back his star defender before he's ready.

Dael Fry

Dael Fry has not long returned to the Middlesbrough side after a long injury absence, but after missing Boro's latest trip to Elland Road, he looks to be a doubt for Saturday too.

He's the latest member of the dressing room to be struck down with illness, and appears likely to be a game-time decision this weekend.

Riley McGree

Carrick confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday that left-winger Riley McGree is suffering from a chest infection.

Those can be tough to shake off in a matter of days, and so like Fry, the Australian international appears to be one that Boro's medical staff will wait as long as possible before ruling him in or out of the team for Millwall.

Darragh Lenihan

Central defender Darragh Lenihan is yet to make an appearance for Middlesbrough this season, after suffering from tendinitis in his Achilles in pre-season.

The Irish international hasn't been seen in a Boro shirt since September 2023, after requiring ankle surgery.

Carrick confirmed at the start of December that he wouldn't be fit until after Christmas, and so is one to certainly put a line through for Saturday.

Alex Bangura

Left-back Alex Bangura has endured a nightmare time with injuries during his Middlesbrough career so far, and he's another that is yet to make an appearance this season.

There's no guarantee that the Sierra Leone international will even be able to make his return before the end of the season, and is also one that will certainly not be taking part against Millwall.

Lukas Engel

Fellow left-back Lukas Engel has made a handful of appearances for Middlesbrough so far this term, but the Dane hasn't been seen since Boro's 5-0 Carabao Cup thrashing at the hands of Stoke City back in late August.

However, he is now back in training and could make his return to the matchday squad this weekend, but it's by no means a certainty, and so he remains a doubt.

Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith was on punditry duties for Sky Sports' coverage of Leeds vs Middlesbrough this week, as he continues to rehab from a ruptured Achilles which he suffered in October 2023.

As such, he doesn't appear ready to make his return to the team just yet, but is hoping to be back involved in the near future.

Calum Scanlon

As for Millwall, their first absentee will be 19-year-old left-back Calum Scanlon.

The Liverpool loanee suffered a back injury in September, and returned back to his parent side to undergo rehabilitation. He won't be available for this weekend's trip to Teesside.

Daniel Kelly

Midfielder Daniel Kelly suffered a blow to his ankle in an Under-21 game at Watford last week, and has been confirmed as being out until the new year.

The 19-year-old had only made two league appearances and played a total of 18 minutes in the Championship for Millwall prior to that, having often been an unused substitute in the matchday squad.

Jake Cooper

Millwall defender Jake Cooper

Millwall's first major absence from their side this weekend will be star centre-back Jake Cooper.

The 29-year-old was confirmed by Harris in late November as being out for up to 10 weeks with a serious knee injury, and as such, will definitely not be part of the Millwall squad this weekend.

Josh Coburn

Another important absentee is Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn. The on-loan Boro striker would've been ineligible to play against his parent side anyway, but he couldn't even if he was allowed to thanks to his latest injury setback.

It's been confirmed that the 22-year-old has suffered a broken metatarsal in his foot, and will be out for a number of months.

Shaun Hutchinson

One who could be available, but remains a doubt due to him missing Millwall's previous two games is veteran centre-back Shaun Hutchinson.

The 34-year-old has been suffering with a hamstring issue, but Harris had hoped he might have been able to make his return for their Wednesday night meeting with Sheffield United.

He played no part in that 1-0 defeat, however, and so his availability remains up in the air heading into this weekend.