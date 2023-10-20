Highlights Rotherham United experienced significant squad turnover this summer, with 13 players leaving the club.

Rotherham United saw no fewer than 13 players depart from the New York Stadium this summer, perhaps leaving Matt Taylor in a difficult position this season.

It looks set to be an important season for the Millers as they look to build upon their 19th-placed finish under Taylor. However, that may be difficult given the turnover in the summer.

Rotherham United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chiedozie Ogbene Luton Town Permanent Wes Harding Millwall Permanent Josh Vickers Derby County Permanent Richard Wood Doncaster Rovers Permanent Ben Wiles Huddersfield Town Permanent Conor Washington Derby County Permanent Jamie McCart Barnsley Loan Peter Kioso Peterborough United Loan Josh Kayode Carlisle United Loan Jake Hull Buxton Loan Curtis Durose Scarborough Loan Joel Holvey Gainsborough Loan Robbie Hemfrey Without Club Permanent Mackenzie Warne Maltby Main F.C. Permanent

With resources fairly limited, such squad turnover may have been necessary but hasn't made things easy for Taylor as the likes of Ogbene and Wiles in particular were key players and major losses to the first-team.

Here, we take a look at how each of them is getting on so far this season since leaving South Yorkshire for a different opportunity.

1 Mackenzie Warne

The son of former manager Paul, Warne has signed for a local side in Rotherham. That has come in the form of Maltby Main where he been for around a month now following his release.

2 Robbie Hemfrey

After just one appearance for Rotherham, Hemfrey was released this summer. The young goalkeeper has yet to find a new home and remains a free agent.

3 Joel Holvey

Holvey is out on loan to gain experience in the Northern Premier League with Gainsborough Trinity. The midfielder has already been "chipping in with some important goals and assists this season so far".

4 Curtis Durose

Durose is another to depart temporarily this summer, joining Scarborough Athletic on loan. He has scored twice in nine games in the National League North from midfield.

5 Jake Hull

Another player in the National League North, this time with Buxton, is the 21-year-old centre-back. Hull has already made nine appearances for the club after joining this summer.

6 Josh Kayode

Kayode is another player who has moved on loan, but this time within the EFL to Carlisle United. Kayode is in his third loan spell with the Cumbrians, but this time the 23-year-old will be plying his trade in League One. He's played seven times, scoring once.

7 Peter Kioso

Kioso is also in League One on a temporary basis, with promotion hopefuls Peterborough United. He has played in 13 games already so far, scoring once from right-back.

8 Jamie McCart

McCart joined South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this summer. The 26-year-old has made 10 appearances in League One already. He has started nine of those.

9 Conor Washington

Washington reunited with his former manager at Derby County. The striker has struggled somewhat in front of goal, notching once and collecting one assist in 12 games so far for Warne's side.

10 Ben Wiles

Wiles was a key player last season and for much of his time in South Yorkshire, accumulating 193 appearances for Rotherham. He moved to West Yorkshire and Huddersfield Town where has already started in six of his seven games.

11 Richard Wood

Wood moved to nearby Doncaster Rovers this summer, to add some experience and know-how to their backline. Although, he has captained the side in five of his six games, albeit missed a chunk of games through injury.

12 Josh Vickers

Vickers also reunited witn Warne at Derby, where he has made three appearances mainly as their back-up goalkeeper. Sadly, the 27-year-old recently lost his wife Laura to cancer.

13 Wes Harding

Harding departed on a free transfer, moving to Millwall. The versatile defender has only played six times in all competitions so far, only starting in two of those and very much is a squad player at the Den.

14 Chiedozie Ogbene

Other than Wiles, Ogbene was the biggest loss for Rotherham this summer. The versatile forward scored nine goals last season but moved to Luton Town in the Premier League.

He's been involved in every game in the Premier League, starting four of the eight matches. However, Ogbene has not registered a goal contribution for his new side yet.