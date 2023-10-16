Highlights Ipswich Town's strong start in the Championship has surprised the rest of the division, considering the significant changes the club made over the summer.

Many players who left Ipswich Town have had mixed experiences since their departure, with some finding regular playing time and success at their new clubs, while others have struggled for consistency.

The departure of these players has allowed Ipswich Town to rebuild and establish a solid foundation in the Championship, as they currently sit in second place in the league standings.

Ipswich Town have made a flying start back to life in the Championship, sitting second to Leicester City just 11 games into the season.

Kieran McKenna's side have taken the rest of the division by surprise, which also comes after a summer of change. Thirteen players left the club across the summer as Town looked to initially re-establish themselves in the second tier.

FLW analyse how each individual has performed since their departure from Portman Road.

Joe Pigott

After agreeing to terminate his contract by mutual consent in July, the striker has since joined newly-promoted Leyton Orient in League One.

In the 13 games the O's have played in the league so far, Pigott has featured in all of them and has registered two goals and one assist as Orient sit tenth in the division.

Rekeem Harper

The midfielder also opted for a League One move this summer, returning to the Midlands in the form of Burton Albion.

However, since his move, Harper has found consistency hard to come by despite the Brewers' recent upturn in form. He started three of the first five league games, but since then, his further three appearances have come as a substitute.

Joel Coleman

Having failed to make a single appearance for Ipswich during his only season at the club, Joel Coleman would've been desperate for regular gametime at Bolton, but this hasn't proved to be the case.

Due to the arrival of fellow goalkeeper Nathan Baxter, Coleman's opportunities under Ian Evatt came via the Carabao Cup, making two appearances as the Whites were knocked out by Middlesbrough in the second round.

Kane Vincent-Young

Vincent-Young ended his four-year association with Ipswich in the summer to join Wycombe Wanderers.

As the Chairboys have made a solid start to the season, the full-back has made seven appearances for his new employers so far as Matt Bloomfield's side look to mount another play-off bid in the third tier.

Richard Keogh

Another man who moved to Adams Park is the experienced centre-back Richard Keogh, who has also been a regular for Bloomfield since his arrival.

Featuring in eight League One games so far this season, the former Ireland international also has one goal to his name, scoring the winner away to Northampton Town.

Greg Leigh

Leigh has made as much of an impressive start as his new employers, Oxford United, have this season, as they sit second in the third tier at present.

The full-back scored just once for Ipswich last season, but has been given a new lease of life under Liam Manning, where he has featured in six League One games and has found the back of the net four times.

Panutche Camara

After an injury-hit season last term for the Tractor Boys, the midfielder was sent on loan to Charlton Athletic in the summer, where a spell on the sidelines has yet again hindered his progress.

Despite featuring in the first three games of the campaign, Camara sustained a foot injury in mid-August and has been sidelined since, although Michael Appleton has provided an update in recent weeks on his fitness.

Kyle Edwards

Another man who joined Oxford United this summer, although on a temporary basis, was Kyle Edwards.

After making three appearances for the U's during their blistering start to the current campaign, where he would score against Fleetwood and register an assist against Exeter City, it has been confirmed that the winger may miss up to two months of action after sustaining a hamstring injury in training.

Weekly wages: Ipswich Town's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Tete Yengi

The 22-year-old Australian forward is yet to make a senior appearance for Ipswich despite being at the club since 2021.

This summer, Yengi was sent out on his latest loan spell, joining Finnish outfit KuPS. In 10 Veikkausliiga matches he's scored just one goal, despite his side standing second in the table.

Idris El Mizouni

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient, playing a pivotal part in the club's League Two title success, and returned to the club on loan in the summer.

In the 13 League games so far, El Mizouni has also been an ever-present, and, according to WhoScored has been Richie Wellens' second best performer with an average rating of 6.91.

He also scored in the EFL Trophy against Fulham U21's.

Corrie Ndaba

The young Irish defender joined SPFL side Kilmarnock on loan, and in his brief set of appearances so far has impressed, keeping two clean sheets in that time as well as registering an assist in a League Cup victory over Dunfermline Athletic.

Ndaba returned from injury just before the international break, and will hope to continue his good form in the coming weeks.

Gassan Ahadme

Ahadme is spending another season in the third tier, having only featured eight times for Ipswich since moving from Burton.

After being sent back on loan to the Brewers last campaign, the striker now finds himself at Cambridge United. He had started this season like a house on fire, scoring twice in the opening two games, but hasn't found the net since, as Mark Bonner's side have slid down the table.

Matt Penney

Rounding off this list is full-back Matt Penney, who was released in the summer.

After spending his final two seasons at Portman Road with loan spells for Motherwell and Charlton, he remains a free agent at present.