What a fantastic season it has been for Leyton Orient in League Two.

Crowned Champions of the division with plenty of games to spare, the club have no doubt already begun the process of strengthening their squad ahead of their League One return next season.

It does look a big job for those in charge at the club this summer, though, with a whopping 15 players seeing their contracts expire at the end of June.

That does not mean to say that all will depart, as new deals could be offered, but as of right now, officially, the 15 players below are currently set to leave the club on a free transfer, as per Transfermarkt.

Which Leyton Orient players are out of contract this summer?

Paul Smyth

Having been at the club since 2021, Paul Smyth's current Orient deal is due to expire in June.

The 25-year-old has featured 40 times in all competitions this campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists.

In honesty, it would be a big surprise to see Smyth not offered a new contract, but, for now, he is currently set to depart.

Omar Beckles

Another player currently set to depart Leyton Orient on a free this summer is Omar Beckles.

The 31-year-old joined the club back in 2021 and has played a significant amount this season.

Indeed, in all competitions this campaign the experienced defender has featured 42 times in all competitions.

Beckles was also recently named in the League Two team of the season.

Jordan Lyden

Jordan Lyden is yet another player who sees their contract expire at Leyton Orient this summer.

As such, he is currently set to depart on a free at the end of June.

The 27-year-old has made just five League One appearances since his January arrival at the club.

Jordan Brown

Another name who sees their current Orient deal expire at the end of June currently is Jordan Brown.

The 21-year-old has been at the club since January 2022.

This season, the young midfielder has made 37 appearances in all competitions.

Lawrence Vigouroux

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is another regular to see their current deal expire this summer.

The shot-stopper has been the club's number one this campaign, and has played 45 times in all competitions.

The keeper was also recently named in the League Two team of the season.

Other expiring contracts at Orient

As well as the above five, the eight players below are also set to leave on a free transfer this summer, as per Transfermarkt.

Craig Clay

Has been at the club since 2017 and made 225 appearances to date for the O's.

Jayden Sweeney

Joined the club in 2019 and has featured 36 times since, including 25 outings this season.

Darren Pratley

The 38-year-old is club skipper and has played 41 times in all competitions this season.

Sam Sargeant

The 25-year-old has been on the club's books since 2016 but has made 47 appearances since.

Dan Happe

Featured sparingly this campaign, making just 23 League Two appearances.

Rhys Byrne

Has just four club appearances to his name, none of which came during the 2022/23 campaign.

Jephte Tanga

Signed his first professional deal with the club last summer and has featured three times in total for the senior side.

Sonny Fish

Is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, with his first professional deal due to expire this summer.