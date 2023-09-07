Highlights Grimsby Town, like many clubs below the Premier League, rely on short contracts and free transfers due to financial constraints caused by Covid-19.

Harry Clifton, a long-standing player at the club, is likely to be offered a new contract due to his strong ties to Grimsby.

Several other players, including Anthony Driscoll-Glennon and Gavan Holohan, have shown promise and are players that Grimsby boss Paul Hurst would likely want to keep for the long term.

As is the nature of the leagues below the Premier League, contracts are often short and players are regularly moving on free transfers.

Many clubs are more cash-strapped than ever before as a result of Covid-19 and so picking up players without paying a fee is perfect.

Grimsby Town are no exception to this, even after they sealed their return to the EFL. Harvey Cartwright and Jamie Andrews are a pair of loanees who will, of course, return to their parent clubs next summer.

Here are 13 more Grimsby players currently set to leave in 2024.

Harry Clifton

Former Wales U21 international Harry Clifton was born and raised in Grimsby and has been at the club since 2007.

His allegiances are closely tied to the club and so a new contract will surely be on the way for Clifton.

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon

Anthony Driscoll-Glennon is of good stock, having played for both Liverpool and Burnley as a youngster.

He now finds himself at Blundell Park and enjoyed a strong first season with the club.

Michee Efete

Michee Efete has played for a number of clubs already in his career and Grimsby could be the club where he enjoys a prolonged period of time, although he is, of course, in the final year of his current deal.

Niall Maher

Formerly of Bolton Wanderers, Niall Maher has primarily lived and played up north.

He joined from Halifax Town in the National League last summer and may well be on the move once again in 2024.

Arthur Gnahoua

Similar to Maher, Arthur Gnahoua is formerly of Bolton, having been in the youth academy there and then playing for the first team almost two decades later in 2020/21.

He is one of a few journeymen on this list although he has enjoyed two strong spells with Macclesfield Town.

Kieran Green

Green was one of a number of players to join the Mariners just last year and to have his contract running down already.

Otis Khan

Otis Khan is a winger who spent time with Manchester United and Sheffield United at youth level.

The Pakistani international has played for a number of EFL clubs, including Yeovil Town and Mansfield Town.

Luke Waterfall

Luke Waterfall knows a thing or two about FA Cup success, having been a part of the Lincoln City side that went deep in the tournament under the Cowley brothers as well as, of course, playing his part in Grimsby’s strong run last year.

Gavan Holohan

Gavan Holohan has a strong goal record from midfield and so he is surely another of the players that Grimsby boss Paul Hurst will want to hang on to for years to come.

Danny Amos

Danny Amos represented Northern Ireland at the U19 and U21 level and, at just 23, could well make his full international debut sooner rather than later.

Abo Eisa

Abo Eisa is one of three footballing brothers and, along with MK Dons’ Mo, has become something of a cult hero due to Jeff Stelling’s financial quips on Soccer Saturday pertaining to their surname every time one of them is on the vidiprinter as a goal scorer.

Evan Khouri

Evan Khouri is just 20 and came through the Grimsby academy after joining them from West Ham United.

He has been with the club since 2020 and was named as the club’s Young Player of the Year last season.

Jamie Bramwell

Finally, to someone even younger, 19-year-old Jamie Bramwell.

The teenager has joined Whitby Town and Gainsborough Trinity on loan previously but has remained in the squad at Blundell Park for the season ahead.