Highlights Doncaster Rovers had a difficult season in 2022/23 and finished 18th in the League Two table, prompting the hiring of Grant McCann for a second spell as manager.

Several experienced players, such as Richard Wood and Tommy Rowe, are set to leave the club in June, potentially requiring replacements.

Key players like Ben Close and Luke Molyneux are also uncertain about their future at Doncaster, as their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Doncaster Rovers had a difficult season in the 2022/23 campaign as the club had the looming threat of relegation to the National League as a constant worry.

Danny Schofield was dismissed after just 33 games in charge following a run of two wins in 15 games which saw the club finish 18th in the League Two table.

To ensure the 2023/24 season is better, the club hired Grant McCann for his second spell in Doncaster to attempt to improve their league performance with the hope of gaining promotion back to League One.

The reappointment of McCann due to his successful period previously with Doncaster made more fans optimistic of a season in the top half more than the bottom like last year; although, they have got off to a slow start so far, if that is to come to fruition.

A summer of squad churn to prepare for yet another season in the fourth tier was perhaps necessary to bridge that gap. Here, however, we take a look at the players who are possibly set to leave for free next summer who could need replacing.

Richard Wood

A summer arrival from Rotherham United, the experienced veteran centre-back is winding down his career in nearby Doncaster. He is 38 and it is not abundantly clear if he will have his deal extended.

Tommy Rowe

Rowe is another highly experienced professional, having played a fair amount at Championship level during his career. He is closing in on 250 appearances for the club now but is set to leave in June.

Caolan Lavery

Lavery joined the club in January 2023 on an 18-month deal but has failed to make much of an impression in South Yorkshire and is set to leave at the end of the campaign.

Jon Taylor

Taylor is a player who has been with Doncaster since 2019, having also worked under McCann with Peterborough United and in his previous stint with the club, too. The 31-year-old is out of contract which would spell the end of a five-year spell with the side.

Ben Close

Close is a key player and one the club will surely be keen to tie down to fresh terms. The 27-year-old is in his third year with Doncaster but it could also be his final season.

Luke Molyneux

Molyneux joined Doncaster in July 2022 from Hartlepool United but is another player who could depart by the end of the season. The 25-year-old is another key man in McCann's side.

Reo Griffiths

Griffiths came with excitment upon signing from French side Lyon on a two-and-a-half year deal. However, he has failed to impress so far and spent some of his time with Yeovil Town on loan in the National League.

Zain Westbrooke

Westbrooke signed a new deal this summer having joined as a free agent midway through last season's campaign after leaving Bristol Rovers by mutual consent.

Harrison Biggins

Another free agent signing, but in the summer of 2022 from Fleetwood Town, Biggins could be set to leave Doncaster in June despite becoming a core member of the side in the last year or so.

Adam Long

The young centre-back signed from Wigan Athletic in 2022 but Long has been used more sparingly and could be looking for a new club in the near future.

James Maxwell

Maxwell established himself well last season as the club's first-choice left-back but is struggling for game time this season. The 21-year-old signed a two-year deal after arriving from Rangers in 2022.

Ben Bottomley

The young academy goalkeeper could be in search of new pastures this summer, with Bottomley still yet to breakthrough since signing his first professional deal in 2021.

Bobby Faulkner

Faulkner has in fact made his first-team debut and been used fleetingly this season in League Two from the bench but the 19-year-old is out of contract with Doncaster this summer.