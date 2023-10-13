Highlights Bradford City is searching for a new manager after parting ways with Mark Hughes following a poor start to the season.

Several key players, including Bobby Pointon and Harvey Rowe, will be leaving the club on free transfers next summer.

Veteran goalkeeper Colin Doyle and experienced forward Matt Derbyshire are also among the players whose contracts are set to expire.

Bradford City will be hoping a change of manager will help push them towards promotion contention in League Two this season.

Under Mark Hughes last campaign, the Bantams reached the play-off semi-final for the first time since 2017 but were defeated by Carlisle United over two legs.

After a poor start to the current season, Bradford decided to part ways with the Welshman, leaving the club sat in 18th place from 11 league matches.

For anyone entering the Bradford hotseat, they will have to assess the whole squad and decide which players will be staying at Valley Parade beyond this term, given a host of players have their current deals running down next summer.

Here at Football League World, we list the Paraders first-team players who are set to leave on a free in the summer of 2024.

Bobby Pointon

Kicking off the list is forward Bobby Pointon, who progressed through the youth ranks at Bradford.

After three loan spells away from the Bantams, the 19-year-old has struggled to assert himself as a first-team mainstay and could be set to look for a permanent move away from West Yorkshire.

Harvey Rowe

Another 19-year-old on the list is right-back Harvey Rowe, who enters the final year of his contract after signing an extension at the end of last term.

Joining Bradford’s youth setup in 2018, Rowe has gained experience at first-team level on loan at Guiseley in March 2023, and was called up to train with the Republic of Ireland’s U19’s back in 2021.

Rowe will be seeking competitive minutes at the Bantams with time running out on his current deal.

Colin Doyle

Next up is veteran shot-stopper Colin Doyle, with the 38-year-old boasting an array of EFL experience with the likes of Birmingham City, Millwall and Blackpool.

Doyle entered his second stint at Valley Parade in the summer of 2022 as a player-coach but could be set to leave with the former Republic of Ireland international well down the pecking order.

Liam Ridehalgh

Liam Ridehalgh is another player to enter the final year of his current deal after signing a contract extension this summer.

The 32-year-old saw regular first-team football towards the end of last campaign, starting their last 19 outings as he contributed to their finish inside the play-offs. He will be hoping for another consistent run as his deal ticks down.

Matt Derbyshire

Vastly experienced forward Matt Derbyshire returned to England with Bradford for the first time since his two-year stay at Rotherham United, spending time in Cyprus, Australia and India after his departure from the Millers.

The 37-year-old registered just two goals and one assist from 13 League Two appearances last season and will need to produce a significant rise this time around to earn himself a new short-term contract.

Emmanuel Osadebe

Emmanuel Osadebe is a midfielder who has struggled to showcase his talents in a Bradford shirt so far, breaking his leg in two places during his first league game against Doncaster Rovers last year.

After playing just 10 times throughout last term with limited minutes, the 27-year-old will be aiming to stake his claim for a regular first-team place with his contract due to expire next summer.

Sam Stubbs

Next is central defender Sam Stubbs, who joined in January 2023 from Exeter City.

The Merseyside-born man scored his first goal for the Bantams in April 2023 in a 3-0 away victory over Rochdale.

Stubbs played every minute of their final 15 games of last campaign and will look to continue that trend with his deal at the club ticking down.

Matty Platt

As a former Blackburn Rovers academy graduate, Platt had three separate spells at Barrow before joining Bradford in May 2022.

The 26-year-old played the majority of last season in the fourth-tier, registering 39 appearances and will continue aim for a regular place in the starting XI.

Harry Chapman

Harry Chapman enters his second season at Valley Parade after joining from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

The attacking midfielder will need to improve on his attacking contributions this season to earn a new contract, notching only two goals and three assists from 32 matches last season.

Brad Halliday

Brad Halliday is another experienced player in the EFL, earning regular roles at Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers.

Able to operate in any position on the right flank, the 28-year-old was a consistent performer, playing 44 out of a possible 46 games last term.

With his contract running down, Bradford face a tough call over whether to attempt to keep such a consistent starter.

Richard Smallwood

The Paraders have another experienced player at EFL level with Smallwood registering double-figure appearances for Middlesbrough, Rotherham, Blackburn and Hull City.

Smallwood, who has been the captain of the side on multiple occasions, represented the Bantams 45 times last season and was a key component to their play-off push.

The 32-year-old will surely attract a number of suitors on a free transfer with his impressive CV if he fails to put pen to paper over a new deal.

Jamie Walker

Jamie Walker is yet another first-team member with his contract set to expire this summer.

The Edinburgh-born winger joined Bradford on a permanent deal in May 2022 from Scottish outfit Hearts after a successful loan stint the season before.

The 30-year-old registered four strikes and one assist from 24 league outings last campaign after recovering from knee surgery at the beginning and will look to get a full season under his belt to prove his worth.

Harry Lewis

Finishing off the list is goalkeeper Harry Lewis, who has earned regular minutes in the EFL for the first time after departing Southampton last year.

The 25-year-old secured himself as the designated number one between the posts last term by starting all 46 league games and the Bantams will surely be against losing their main goalkeeper on a free come the end of this season.