It’s been an underwhelming start to the League Two season for Bradford City.

The Bantams have begun their fifth consecutive season in League Two after suffering relegation from League One in 2019.

Bradford always have high expectations, and like last season, they are expected to challenge for promotion once again this campaign.

The Bantams were in the play-off race for all of last season and eventually secured their position, but fell short in the semi-finals to eventual winners Carlisle United.

The pressure is on Mark Hughes to go a step further this time out, and he will be relying on his players to give their all for the 46-game season.

Some of these players will be trying to impress as their contracts are coming to an end this season. So, here at FLW, we have taken a look at which players are currently set to leave the club in 2024…

Harry Lewis

Lewis joined Bradford at the start of last summer and was brought in to be the club’s new goalkeeper after working with Hughes at Southampton.

The 25-year-old has played 63 times for the Bantams so far but has now entered the final months of his current deal.

Colin Doyle

Doyle also joined the League Two side last summer for his second spell at the club.

The 38-year-old has failed to appear for Bradford so far this season and is currently set to leave the club unless a new deal is agreed upon.

Brad Halliday

Halliday has played seven times for the Bantams this season, and he seems to be an important player in Mark Hughes’ team.

The defender joined from Fleetwood Town in 2022 on a free transfer and is now in the final 12 months of the two-year deal he signed.

Matty Platt

Platt has been an ever-present for Bradford under Hughes since he joined last summer.

That has continued into this season, as the defender has played eight times in all competitions. He is another player who is in the final year of his deal, and new terms will need to be agreed upon if he is to stay.

Sam Stubbs

Stubbs signed for Bradford in January of this year on a free transfer from Exeter City.

He is another player whose influence on the team has grown, and if the club wishes to keep him beyond this season, then a new deal will need to be agreed upon.

Liam Ridehalgh

Ridehalgh has been on the books at Bradford since July 2021, but his importance to the team is still there, as he’s played eight games so far this season.

The 32-year-old signed a contract extension in June this year, meaning his new one-year deal runs out at the end of this season.

Richard Smallwood

Smallwood was one of the first signings Hughes made when he became Bradford City manager.

The midfielder has played higher up in the EFL for most of his career but is now captain at Bradford, trying to help the club reach League One.

His two-year deal ends at the end of this season, and unless new terms are agreed upon, he will leave as a free agent.

Harry Chapman

Chapman joined from Blackburn Rovers last year, and in his first season, he scored twice and picked up five assists in 37 games for the club.

He has yet to feature this season and is now in the final 12 months of his contract at the club.

Emmanuel Osadebe

Osadebe has played six times for Bradford so far this season, as he’s continued to be an important member of the first team.

The midfielder signed a two-year deal when he joined the club, meaning he is now in the final year of that contract.

Harvey Rowe

Rowe has come through the academy at Bradford, and while he’s spent time on loan away from the team, he has yet to appear in the first team for Bradford.

The 19-year-old is now in the final year of his contract and will leave unless a new deal is agreed upon.

Bobby Pointon

Pointon is similar to Rowe, as he’s always come through the academy, but he has managed to appear for the first team.

So far, he’s played three times for the club this season, and Hughes will now have one eye on his deal as it runs out at the end of this season.

Jamie Walker

Walker joined the Bantams on a permanent basis in 2022, and he’s been a player that Hughes has trusted.

This season, the winger has played four times in League Two and twice in the Carabao Cup. He is now a player who is in the final year of his contract at the club.

Matt Derbyshire

The 37-year-old was a surprise signing last season for Bradford, as Hughes added some more experience to his forward line.

Derbyshire has struggled to play regularly for the club but has appeared in most games this season. He is also a player whose contract is going to expire in 2024.