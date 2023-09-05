Blackpool will be hoping that come May 2024, they can be celebrating a return to the Championship.

The Seasiders had a very turbulent campaign last time, which resulted in them being relegated back to League One.

That relegation plus other factors meant Blackpool were looking for a new manager this summer, and the club’s hierarchy turned to former manager Neil Critchley.

Critchley has been given the task of leading the club back up the EFL pyramid, and his first job in working towards that was making sufficient changes in the summer transfer window.

The club was very active with incomings and outgoings, but now that the window has closed, focus will be on the pitch.

But as the season goes on, attention will turn towards the current crop of players and what their contract situations look like.

Which Blackpool players are currently set to leave in 2024?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have taken a look at which players are currently set to leave Blackpool in 2024…

Richard O’Donnell

O’Donnell only joined the Seasiders in the summer, just gone from National League side Rochdale.

The experienced goalkeeper hasn’t played in the league yet but has featured in both Carabao Cup games. He signed a one-year deal when he joined, meaning his contract does expire at the end of this season.

Mackenzie Chapman

Chapman is another goalkeeper who joined the club this summer; this time he arrived on a free transfer from Bolton Wanderers.

He has yet to feature for the club, and despite signing only a one-year deal when he joined, Blackpool do have the option to extend that by another 12 months.

Marvin Ekpiteta

Ekpiteta has been at Bloomfield Road since July 2020, having joined from Leyton Orient on a free transfer.

The defender has played 109 times for the club so far and has been important in the club’s recent promotions. His deal at the club expires at the end of this campaign after he signed a new extension in 2022.

Oliver Casey

Casey made a surprise move to Blackpool from Leeds United in 2021 as he searched for regular football.

The defender has played just 15 times for the Seasiders but has played in all their league games so far this season. The 22-year-old is another player who is in the final 12 months of his contract.

Doug Tharme

Tharme has been on the books since February 2022, but he so far has only one appearance to his name, and that came in the Carabao Cup this season.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and unless a new deal is agreed upon, he will leave.

James Husband

Husband joined Blackpool from Norwich City in 2020 and has since gone on to become an important figure in the Seasiders team.

The left-back has played over 130 games for the club and is continuing to be as important this season. The defender’s deal expires in May, but the club has time to agree to a new one as they have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

Callum Connolly

Connolly is another player who is in the final 12 months of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

The midfielder joined on a free transfer from Everton but signed a new contract to stay at the club in May of this year.

The 25-year-old has played 81 times for the club, with five of them coming this season.

Kenny Dougall

Dougall is in the final 12 months of his contract at the club, as he signed a one-year extension in May to remain despite their relegation to League One.

The midfielder has been at the club since 2020 and is still regarded as an important player under manager Neil Critchley.

Sonny Carey

Carey is one of Blackpool’s young and exciting prospects, as he’s been at the club since 2021.

The midfielder has been heavily featured this season so far and seems to be highly rated by Critchley. Therefore, the club may be working to tie him to a new contract as his current one runs out at the end of this season, but the club does have the option to extend it by another 12 months.

Matty Virtue

Virtue is a player that Critchley will be fully aware of, as he managed him in his first spell at the club and he was part of Liverpool’s academy team.

The midfielder seems to be part of Critchley’s plans going forward, so the club may be keen to look at his contract as it expires in 2024.

Owen Dale

Dale joined Blackpool with a growing reputation in the game after his exploits at Crewe Alexandra.

The winger has struggled to get going for the Seasiders, playing 20 times and only scoring two goals. He is currently set to leave the club unless there is a new deal agreed upon between the player and the club.

CJ Hamilton

Hamilton has been an important player for Blackpool in the last few seasons, as he’s played 109 times for the club since 2020.

Hamilton has featured predominantly for Blackpool this season but is currently set to depart in 2024 unless a new deal is agreed.

Shayne Lavery

Lavery has been a breath of fresh air since joining the club in 2021 on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has scored 14 goals in 75 appearances, but his time at the club is running out as his deal is expiring this season.