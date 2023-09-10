Highlights Barnsley is experiencing a summer of change after their play-off heartbreak and failed promotion bid, resulting in key personnel leaving and new acquisitions coming in.

The club has 14 players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season, suggesting that many first-team players may leave next summer.

Devante Cole, Barnsley's top goalscorer, is out of contract and his impressive goal-scoring record this season makes it likely that the club will want to secure his services with a new deal.

Barnsley suffered play-off heartbreak last season with defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, causing a summer of change at Oakwell.

The Tykes went up against their South Yorkshire rivals in a bid to secure an immediate return to Championship football for this season but fell short, prompting the likes of Michael Duff to move on to the second tier with Swansea City.

Other key personnel such as Mads Andersen and Liam Kitching have also made moves up the divisions, whilst Neill Collins has come in as manager in the place of Duff.

Whilst Barnsley have been able to maintain some key players this summer, many of their first-team squad are likely to move on next summer instead, with no fewer than 14 players currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Out of contract Barnsley players

Possibly in part due to a failure to gain promotion, Barnsley trimmed down their squad, with the likes of Clarke Odour and Will Lancaster released this summer.

Following the conclusion of the summer transfer window, here, we take a look at those that are out of contract in 2024 who Barnsley may want to tie down next summer.

Devante Cole

Barnsley's top goalscorer this season with six goals, Devante Cole, the son of Andy, is out of contract at the end of this season.

Before this season, the 28-year-old's best tally for the Tykes was 16, but he is already on course to beat that, with the striker averaging a goal a game so far. He is surely a player Barnsley will be keen to agree fresh terms with.

Ben Killip

Killip signed for Barnsley this summer, having arrived from Hartlepool where he had been for the last four years, playing well over 100 games.

The 27-year-old signed an initial one-year deal with the club holding the option of an extra year. He has one cup appearance to his name so far.

Nicky Cadden

The flying left-wing-back or left-winger is in his second season with the club after his arrival in 2022 from Forest Green Rovers.

He signed an initial two-year deal and can leave for free this summer. Cadden has started the season well, scoring one and assisting a further four times in six games for the Tykes.

Herbie Kane

The Liverpool academy graduate is among Barnsley's best players from a technical point of view, and was an ever-present last season, playing in 48 games in all competitions.

The 24-year-old joined Barnsley in 2020 from Liverpool and has one-year remaining on his deal at Oakwell, but has established himself well since a tricky start to his career in South Yorkshire.

Jordan Williams

Williams is the joint longest-serving player in the squad with Callum Styles. He joined the club in 2018 from Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old defender is a key player who has racked up 155 appearances for the club but he is set to leave in June.

Robbie Cundy

Cundy is another player who is into the final 12 months of his contract. He joined in 2022 from Bristol Rovers.

The 26-year-old has played for a host of clubs already in his career and has made 31 appearances for Barnsley, scoring twice.

Matty Wolfe

The 23-year-old midfielder is product of the Barnsley academy and has registered 33 games for the club since breaking through.

Most of his career with the Tykes has been spent in the reserves or out on loan with the likes of Notts County, but his future could lie away from the club as of next summer.

The youngsters

Fabio Malo and Aiden Marsh are two of the academy youngsters who have had some first-team involvement who are also out of contract in 2024.

The loanees

Liam Roberts, Jamie McCart, John McAtee, and Owen Dodgson are all loanees that joined the club this summer who will depart at the end of the season, unless Barnsley choose to loan them again or indeed sign them on a permanent basis for 2024/25.