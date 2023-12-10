Highlights Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson struggled in his first season, scoring only three goals. He continues to play for Ipswich but mainly comes off the bench.

This season, Ipswich Town are flying back in the Championship after four years away from the second tier of English football.

Under Kieran McKenna, they were able to win promotion from League One and have continued where they left off last season, and it looks like McKenna’s side may be battling for back-to-back promotions.

Their return to the Championship might be exceeding expectations, but many fans will remember the disastrous time they had in the 2018/19 season as they fell out of the division.

Football League World have looked back at their 12 signings before that fateful season under Paul Hurst, and where they are now.

Kayden Jackson - Ipswich

Striker Kayden Jackson, joined from Accrington Stanley after impressing the year before, scoring 15 goals in League Two.

He struggled in his first season at Portman Road, scoring just three goals. Jackson is still with Ipswich, regularly featuring from the bench.

Ellis Harrison - MK Dons

Ellis Harrison arrived from Bristol Rovers, the team he had grown up playing for. Harrison left a year after his move, joining Portsmouth.

The forward is now with MK Dons in League Two.

Gwion Edwards - Without a club

Swansea City academy graduate Gwion Edwards joined Ipswich from Peterborough. Edwards played 33 Championship games, scoring six times for Ipswich in his first season.

After moving to Wigan in 2021, Edwards was released in 2023 and has been without a club since. At just 30, he’ll be hoping to return to find himself a club soon.

Jordan Roberts - Stevenage

Jordan Roberts joined Ipswich at the start of the 2018 transfer window on a free transfer. He was loaned out the following January, spending the remainder of the season with Lincoln City.

After moving north of the border to Hearts, Roberts is now with Stevenage in League One.

Toto Nsiala - Without a club

Centre half Toto Nsiala joined from Shrewsbury on an undisclosed fee in August 2018. He played 78 times for Ipswich before leaving the club.

After a year with Fleetwood Town, Nsiala now finds himself without a club after leaving the club in November 2023. Nsiala is only 31, he should have no issue finding another club.

Jon Nolan - Macclesfield

Jon Nolan followed Nsiala from Shrewsbury to Ipswich for an undisclosed fee. The former Everton academy player appeared 70 times for Ipswich.

Nolan now plays for Macclesfield FC in the Northern Premier League Premier Division. The Phoenix Club are steadily making their way back up the football pyramid.

Jonathan Walters - Retired

Experienced professional, Jonathan Walters, joined Ipswich on loan from Burnley. Aged 34, it was a return to the club he spent three years at between 2007 and 2010.

Walters retired from football in 2019, ending his career with Burnley. Although he hasn’t been involved in football since retiring, he has featured on various podcasts.

Tayo Edun - Charlton

Then 20-year-old Tayo Edun joined Ipswich on a short-term loan from Fulham. The move to Portman Road was his first experience of senior football.

Edun is now with League One side Charlton, who he joined over the summer after two years with Blackburn.

Jordan Graham - Leyton Orient

Jordan Graham had been shipped out on loan a few times before he found himself with Ipswich on a temporary basis.

Graham is now with League Two side Leyton Orient after joining before the start of this season.

Matthew Pennington - Blackpool

Another player who had experienced his fair share of loan moves was Matthew Pennington, who joined on loan on deadline day.

Pennington is now with League One side Blackpool, featuring 14 times for the Tangerines.

Janoi Donacien - Ipswich

Janoi Donacien joined Ipswich on loan, which was made permanent a year later. He has gone on to play over 100 games for the club.

Trevoh Chalobah - Chelsea

Trevoh Chalobah played 43 times for Ipswich during his season-long loan at Portman Road.

Chalobah is still with Chelsea and has played 63 times for the Premier League club. He’s currently out injured, but will be hoping to compete for a starting place once again.