Sheffield United have been unable to offer new contracts to players because of the transfer embargo they were in for a number of months, according to Yorkshire Live.

Thankfully for the Blades, those restrictions have now been lifted and that means they are now able to enter negotiations with players, with those out of contract in the summer likely to be a key priority at this stage along with star man Iliman Ndiaye who sees his deal expire in 2024.

However, it's currently unclear whether they will start to offer deals until their takeover situation is sorted, with Dozy Mmobuosi still in the process of trying to buy the Championship side.

He has been trying to get a deal over the line for months now and this takeover delay may be affecting United's preparations for the summer.

The one real positive for them though is the fact they are pretty much guaranteed to be in the Premier League next season and that will allow the recruitment team to draw up some suitable targets for the summer.

The fact they are likely to be in the top tier next term may also play a part in who wins a new deal. As we approach the end of the season, we have listed the players who are currently set to walk away from Bramall Lane for free this summer.

Goalkeepers - Wes Foderingham and Jordan Amissah

Considering he has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Paul Heckingbottom, it would be difficult to see Foderingham not being offered a new contract, even if he isn't going to start regularly next season.

Amissah's future is less certain but United do have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months if they need to trigger that clause.

Defenders - Jack Robinson, Jack O'Connell, Kyron Gordon, Enda Stevens, Femi Seriki

Robinson has been a regular first-teamer this season and although he may be less of an asset in the top flight, he's one player that Heckingbottom may want to keep and utilise as a squad player.

O'Connell, however, is probably unlikely to receive a new deal due to his failure to overcome a long-term injury setback. United may be able to provide financial support in another way though.

Gordon is only 20 and has already appeared at a first-team level - but his future may be in the balance considering he isn't likely to be one of the first names on the teamsheet anytime soon.

Stevens and Seriki's futures are also in doubt considering the options they have at wing-back, with Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, George Baldock and Jayden Bogle likely to be ahead of them in the pecking order for the foreseeable future.

Midfielders - Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn

Both Norwood and Fleck are keen to extend their stays and out of the two, you would probably back the former to win a contract more than the latter.

The Northern Irishman has been a real asset for the Blades this season because of his passing and threat from set-pieces - and his experience could be vital at the top level.

Fleck, meanwhile, could potentially be pushed out of the matchday squad completely if Tommy Doyle re-joins the club this summer.

Osborn, like Norwood and Fleck, is a useful, experienced player but he may not be used regularly next season and with this in mind, he may not be offered a new deal.

Strikers - Oli McBurnie and Billy Sharp

Registering 13 goals in 37 competitive appearances this season, it would be difficult to see him not getting a new deal. It's just disappointing that he hasn't been able to score regularly in recent times.

In terms of Sharp's situation, it will be fascinating to see whether he gets a deal or not. He may be an integral figure in the dressing room but he hasn't been a prolific scorer this season and United may be keen to see a younger alternative come through and prove their worth now.