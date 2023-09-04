With the Championship at its first international break in the 2023-24 season, there is a surprise team leading the pack in the form of Preston North End.

The Lilywhites have won four of their first five matches so far in the league, with their only dropped points coming in the form of a 1-1 draw with Bristol City, but there is fresh optimism surrounding a club who are in their ninth consecutive season in the second tier of English football.

Come the end of this campaign though, they have a whole host of players whose contracts are set to expire - let's look at the 12 individuals who will either need their deals extending or who will be departing at the end of June at this current time.

Alan Browne

North End's longest serving player, Browne will be due a testimonial with the Lilywhites at the start of 2024, having joined in January 2014 from Cork City.

The midfielder didn't have his greatest season in 2022-23 but he looks revitalised now and ready to play a big part for Ryan Lowe.

Brad Potts

A player who is seemingly capable of playing in any positions, Potts has made the right wing-back spot his own since Lowe's arrival in December 2021.

The player who has perhaps the best engine at the club, Potts has had a fantastic start to the 2023-24 season and it can only be a matter of time before talks get underway for a new deal.

Andrew Hughes

Hughes is part of North End's regular rock-solid defence alongside Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay, and he's already gotten on the scoresheet this season against Swansea City.

The Welshman missed a number of games last season through niggling injuries, but he looks back to full fitness now and is a man on a mission - yet somehow he remains uncapped for his national side.

Ben Whiteman

North End fans have been clamouring for Whiteman to be offered extended terms after two-and-a-half years with the club, but a new deal is yet to come to fruition.

Whiteman hasn't been seen since April 2023 and underwent a hernia operation over the summer, and it remains to be seen when the Lilywhites hierarchy open talks to try and tie the midfielder down.

Ben Woodburn

Woodburn didn't do a great deal last season following his addition on a free transfer, but the amount of appearances he made - the majority of which came off the bench - triggered an extra year's contract.

It cannot be expected though that the ex-Liverpool man will start many games this season and it wouldn't be a shock to see him leave next summer unless he improves in his performances.

Ched Evans

Since his arrival in January 2021, Evans has been somewhat of a surprise success at Deepdale and he finally started to find the back of the net last season with nine Championship goals - more than the previous season-and-a-half combined.

It's unclear though as to when the striker will return from neck surgery that he underwent in May, with the latest news being that he is having another scan in December to check on his progress.

Patrick Bauer

A free agent signing in 2019, Bauer is into his fifth season at Deepdale but he's down the pecking order under Lowe.

The German defender will probably depart next summer - if not in the January transfer window - but he was a solid starting option for a couple of years.

Dai Cornell

North End's backup goalkeeper hasn't done much wrong when called upon - although that has only been the twice.

It's likely that Cornell will be in reserve at Deepdale until he either wants to leave or when the club don't need him anymore, but he is rarely seen anyway with Freddie Woodman as number one.

Lewis Leigh

A clutch of young players will also be out of contract, with midfielder Leigh being one of them.

Leigh made cameo appearances last season under Lowe and started in the EFL Cup against Salford City last month but seems to have many individuals ahead of him in the pecking order right now.

Noah Mawene

The son of modern day PNE favourite Youl Mawene, energetic midfielder Noah is clearly in Lowe's thoughts as he came off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday recently.

The 18-year-old grew up a North End fan and appears to be one of the most likely from the current crop to make an impact.

Josh Seary

Alongside Mawene two years ago, Seary signed a pre-contract to become a professional when he turned 17 along with his scholarship, but he hasn't been seen much at all.

The right-back started against Salford City in the EFL Cup but it's likely going to be reserve team football this season unless he gets a loan move away to non-league.

Mikey O'Neill

There was high expectations of O'Neill when he broke through into the first-team late on in the 2021-22 season, but a loan spell at Grimsby Town last season wasn't favourable to the 19-year-old.

Barely featuring in pre-season because of injury, O'Neill's chances look limited at PNE this season and he could need to go out on loan.