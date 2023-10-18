Highlights Reading FC has experienced a significant amount of change, both on and off the field, with the future of the club uncertain.

Several players who left the club in the summer have struggled to find new teams, including Dejan Tetek and Liam Moore.

Other players, such as Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite, have found success at their new clubs, making strong contributions on the field.

Issues continue to plague Reading FC both on and off of the field.

With the future of the club uncertain and having suffered relegation out of the Championship last season, there is a lot of change taking place at Reading.

Here are the 12 players who departed the Royals in the summer and how they are getting on now.

Dejan Tetek

Starting things off with the youngest player to move on from the Madejski, Dejan Tetek.

The 21-year-old midfielder didn’t make a single appearance in the Championship last term and is still without a club following his release.

Luke Southwood

Luke Southwood faced his former side back in August when playing for Cheltenham Town with the only goal of the game seeing Will Ferry score at the wrong end.

This was one of only three wins for Reading to date and Cheltenham are yet to get a single victory. Southwood has played every minute of all 13 games in between the sticks for the Robins.

George Puscas

George Puscas was one of only two sales made by the club and the £2.6 million they received for him made up the majority of their income.

Puscas signed for Genoa in Serie A and he has made three league appearances thus far with none of them being starts.

Yakou Meite

Yakou Meite remained in the Championship and bolstered an already very solid attacking line at Cardiff City.

The Ivorian has shown bright sparks in his eight outings but is yet to open his account for the Welsh club.

Lucas Joao

Lucas Joao is yet another attacking player who made a huge difference at Reading but has now moved on from the club.

He joined Chinese side Shanghai Port and has got off to a strong start, contributing to four goals in 461 league minutes.

Naby Sarr

Naby Sarr also headed East with his destination being the Qatari top-flight.

The defender has played every minute of the campaign for Al-Markhiya SC thus far but his side are rock bottom of the table without a single point to their name.

Liam Moore

Liam Moore was another Royals centre-half last season but he played just 60 minutes and currently finds himself without a club.

He last played in a game of football in mid-March, when Reading drew 1-1 at home against Hull City.

Tom Ince

Tom Ince was the other player to earn Reading some money albeit he joined Watford for only £50,000.

Ince has five Championship starts and four substitute appearances under his belt at the time of writing, contributing to three goals in that period including a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Junior Hoilett

Junior Hoilett was without a club when he left Reading but he has since signed for MLS outfit Vancouver Whitecaps.

He is Canadian himself and has the MLS playoffs to look forward to with the Whitecaps securing a spot in the post-season even with one more game to go.

Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll’s free transfer move over to France is certainly an interesting one.

He joined Ligue 2 side Amiens and he has one goal and one yellow card to his name from 278 league minutes.

Scott Dann

Scott Dann is the third and final player to be without a club following his departure from the Madejski.

The defender played 32 times across his two seasons with Reading.

Shane Long

Shane Long is the oldest player to have departed Reading and at 36, he has officially hung up his boots.

The Irishman made 234 appearances for Reading with the bulk of these coming in his first stint between 2005 and 2011. He also played for the likes of Southampton and Hull City.