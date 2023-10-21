Highlights QPR has experienced significant squad turnover, with 12 players departing this summer, including key players like Dickie, Johansen, and Dieng.

Some players have found new opportunities, such as Martin signing with Bristol Rovers and Masterson joining Gillingham, while others, like Amos and Johansen, remain without clubs.

Balogun's return to Rangers has been challenging, with limited playing time, while Dickie has been a successful signing for Bristol City, despite a suspension early in the season. Dieng has had a mixed start at Middlesbrough but has kept two clean sheets in recent matches.

QPR saw no fewer than 12 players depart from Loftus Road this summer, perhaps leaving Gareth Ainsworth in a difficult position this season.

It looks set to be an important season for the R's as they look to forget last year and improve upon their 20th-placed finish under Ainsworth. However, that may be difficult given the situation that developed throughout the summer.

Queens Park Rangers - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Seny Dieng Middlesbrough Permanent (fee involved) Rob Dickie Bristol City Permanent (fee involved) Leon Balogun Rangers Permanent Niko Hamalainen HJK Helsinki Permanent Conor Masterson Gillingham FC Permanent Charlie Owens Boreham Wood Permanent Joe Gubbins Accrington Stanley Loan Stefan Johansen Without Club Permanent Luke Amos Without Club Permanent Chris Martin Bristol Rovers Permanent Olamide Shodipo Lincoln City Permanent Ody Alfa Chelmsford City Permanent

With resources fairly limited, such squad turnover may have been necessary but hasn't made things easy for Ainsworth as the likes of Dickie, Johansen, and Dieng in particular were key players and major losses to the first team.

Here, we take a look at how each of them is getting on so far this season since leaving West London for a different opportunity.

Ody Alfa

Having spent time on loan with Chelmsford City last season, the 24-year-old has since re-joined the club, signing on a permanent basis last week. They play in the National League South which is the sixth tier of English football.

Olamide Shodipo

Much like Alfa, Shodipo finds himself back at a club he once spent time away on loan with. Shodipo scored two and assisted two for Lincoln City last season on loan and recently re-signed for them again, but has only made two appearances so far.

Chris Martin

In late September, Martin signed for Bristol Rovers on a short-term deal until January having been training with the League One club for a number of weeks. The former Bristol City striker featured from the bench in the first match since joining the club, but an injury sustained by teammate John Marquis has left Martin as the only registered striker for an estimated period of six weeks.

Luke Amos

Amos is yet to find a new club having left QPR this summer. The 26-year-old spent four seasons with the club and made 95 appearances in that time.

Stefan Johansen

Johansen wasn't in QPR's initial released list but on 19 June, he had his contract terminated by mutual consent. The former captain made 88 appearances in West London but has yet to find a new home and remains a free agent.

Joe Gubbins

Gubbins joined Accrington Stanley in League Two on loan this summer, having briefly cameod for QPR at the start of the season. The 22-year-old has played nine times for Stanley so far, with six of those coming as starts at both centre-back and left-back.

Charlie Owens

Following loan spells with Wycombe Wanderers and Colchester United, on 4 August 2023, Owens joined National League club Boreham Wood following an impressive pre-season with the club as a trialist. Injuries have restricted him to just four appearances for the side so far.

Conor Masterson

On 28 January 2022, Masterson joined Gillingham on loan and again moved in January 2023 on a temporary basis. After QPR opted not to renew his contract at the end of the 2022–23 season, Masterson signed a permanent contract with Gillingham for his third spell with the club. The former Liverpool academy product has played in all but four of their 17 games so far in all competitions, captaining the side on one occasion in the EFL Trophy, too.

Niko Hamalainen

Various loan spells for Hamalainen have been to the likes of Dagenham & Redbridge, Los Angeles FC, Kilmarnock, LA Galaxy, Botafogo, and RWDM. However, the Finland international is now with Finnish side HJK Helsinki where he has played 10 gamea already for his new side, claiming oen assist from left-back in the process.

Leon Balogun

Balogun swapped Queens Park Rangers for Scottish giants Rangers this summer. He spent a single season in West London before moving back to his former side. It hasn't been the happiest of returns for the centre-back so far, playing just twice, one of which came in the league.

Rob Dickie

Dickie has been almost ever-present for his new side at centre-back. However, it hasn't all been plane sailing for him. In just his third Championship appearance he received a second yellow card againsgt Birmingham City and subsequently missed a clash with Hull City. He has played 11 times so far for the Robins, though, and been one of their more successful signings in spite of the suspension.

Seny Dieng

Dieng joined Middlesbrough on a four-year contract this summer and things got off to a rough start for him and his new club. However, since then they have been much improved. Dieng has played every league game and has two clean sheets to his name, conceding 17 goals in that time. The clean sheets both came in their last two games against Sunderland and Cardiff City.