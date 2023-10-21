Highlights Gillingham saw 12 players depart this summer, leaving them manager-less and searching for new opportunities.

Gillingham saw no fewer than 12 players depart from Priestfield Stadium this summer.

It looks set to be an important season for the Gills as they look to build upon their 17th-placed finish under Neil Harris. They were ambitious in the market and hoping to be fighting it out for promotion following a strong end to the last campaign.

Gillingham have had a somewhat mixed start and recently sacked Harris, leaving them manager-less at present.

Gillingham - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Scott Kashket Sutton United Permanent David Tutonda Morecambe Permanent Alex MacDonald Stevenage Permanent Jordan Green Ramsgate Permanent Lewis Page Dagenham and Redbridge Permanent Stuart O'Keefe Aldershot Permanent Bailey Akehurst Hastings United Permanent Will Wright Crawley Town Permanent Lewis Walker Woking Loan Joseph Gbode Maidstone Loan Nathan Harvey Lewes Loan Ben Reeves Without Club Permanent

As the hunt for a new manager goes on for the seventh-placed side goes on, here, we take a look at how each of the players who departed the club is getting on so far this season since leaving Kent for a different opportunity.

Ben Reeves

After two seasons with the Gills, Reeves left the club in the summer. The 31-year-old made 48 appearances for the club but has yet to find a new home following his release.

Nathan Harvey

The young goalkeeper has yet to make an appearance for Gillingham and left on loan this summer to gain greater experience. That came in the form of Lewes where he is the first-choice for the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

Joseph Gbode

Another loanee to the National League, Gbode joined National League Side Maidstone. The 18-year-old has made one appearance so far for his new side.

Lewis Walker

The former Derby County academy product has been in first-team action for Gillingham previously, scoring four times. However, he joined Woking in the National League on loan and has scored once in one appearance already.

Will Wright

The 26-year-old departed for Crawley Town on a permanent deal for an undisclosed fee and Wright has slotted in seamlessly o far. He has been almost ever-present at centre-back, making 14 appearances and scoring once in the process as well.

Bailey Akehurst

The 20-year-old left-back left to become a more regular player by signing for Hastings United in the Isthmian League Premier Division, taking the number-three shirt as a signal of intent perhaps to his opportunities with the first-team.

Stuart O'Keefe

The veteran central-midfielder left the club after making over 130 appearances this summer. He moved to Aldershot Town in the National League and was instated as captain shortly after. The 32-year-old started the first four games of the season but injuries have hampered him since.

Lewis Page

Page also completed a permanent switch to the National League, this time to join Dagenham and Redbridge. The left-back has made nine appearances already, eight of those games came from the start and one from the bench.

Jordan Green

The 28-year-old struggled to make an impact in League Two with Gillingham, scoring once and assisting once in 26 appearances last season and moving to the Isthmian League South East Division with Ramsgate. He has been more involved there than he was with the Gills.

Alex MacDonald

The only player to move up a division, MacDonald joined newly-promoted Stevenage this summer, to reunite with Steve Evans. The midfielder has been heavily utilised and amassed 13 appearances already, most of which have come from the bench. The 33-year-old was recently sent off against Wigan Athletic, though.

David Tutonda

Tutonda is another left-back departee, moving to recently relegated Morecambe. The 28-year-old has established himself for his new side already, making nine appearances, including one against the Gills in that 2-1 loss against his former employers.

Scott Kashket

Kashket played 36 times for Gillingham last season, contributing to five goals and was released this summer to sign for Sutton United where he has made 10 appearances and failed to register any goal involvement for the bottom-placed side in League Two/