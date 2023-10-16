Highlights Coventry City made several player departures in the summer, including Fankaty Dabo, Julien Da Costa, and Todd Kane.

Dabo had been a consistent performer for Coventry, playing 131 games, but he joined Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer.

Da Costa, who joined Coventry in 2020, signed with French side FC Sochaux after spending most of his time on loan with other clubs.

Coventry City have made a slow start to this Championship season but will still have aims of a play-off spot.

The Sky Blues have been on an upward trajectory for a while now, and last season they reached a big height as the club made it all the way to the Championship play-off final.

They unfortunately fell at the final hurdle, and that meant they were going to spend at least another season in the second tier.

As a consequence, the club saw some players leave the club in the summer, either because their contracts had ended or because they were sold.

Coventry City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP Permanent (fee involved) Gus Hamer Sheffield United Permanent (fee involved) Josh Reid Ross County Permanent Fanktay Dabo Forest Green Rovers Permanent Sean Maguire Carlisle United Permanent Michael Rose Stoke City Permanent Julien Da Costa FC Sochaux Permanent Tyler Walker Lincoln City Permanent Martyn Waghorn Derby County Permanent Jack Burroughs Lincoln City Loan Ryan Howley Dundee FC Loan Todd Kane Without Club Permanent

So, here we have looked at the 12 players who were let go by Coventry City in the summer…

Fankaty Dabo

Dabo joined the Sky Blues in 2019 from Chelsea’s academy and stayed with Coventry for four years.

In that time, he played 131 games for the club, and they were across League One and the Championship. He failed to find the net for Coventry but was a consistent performer under Mark Robins.

However, it was decided he would leave the club in the summer, and he joined Forest Green Rovers on a free transfer. He has so far played five times for the club, as his season has been interrupted by injuries, but he played in their most recent game against Colchester and was named captain.

Julien Da Costa

Da Costa joined Coventry in 2020 on a free transfer, and he was part of the first team for the first few years. He later became a player who was sent out on loan to various clubs.

The right-back only played 24 times for the club, as most of the time was spent out on loan, including with teams like Shrewsbury Town.

It was decided the 27-year-old would leave the club this summer, as his contract came to an end and he signed for French side FC Sochaux. The defender has been a regular for the club, starting six of the six games he has been available for.

Todd Kane

Coventry signed Kane from Queens Park Rangers in 2021, and the defender instantly became a regular that season.

However, he soon lost his place in the team and went from being a main starter to being the club’s backup in the right-back area.

After spending some of last season on loan at Charlton, Coventry decided to let the defender leave when his contract expired in the summer. Since leaving Coventry, he has struggled to find a new club and currently remains without one.

Michael Rose

Rose is another defender who was brought to the club on a free transfer.

The centre-back played over 100 games for the club in the four years he was there. The Scot was an important player under Robins, but in the summer, he decided to leave to try a new challenge.

He joined Stoke City and has so far played in 11 games for the club as they bid to climb the Championship table.

Josh Reid

Reid was snapped up by Coventry in 2021 from Scottish side Ross County.

But the defender was never given a proper chance at the club, as he only played in one game, and that was in the Carabao Cup.

So, it wasn’t a surprise that he was sold in the summer, and the defender re-joined his former club. Reid has got back to playing, as he’s featured in the league and cup for County.

Ryan Howley

Howley has come through the ranks at Coventry and has even appeared in the first team.

But with competition for places high in the team, the Sky Blues decided to loan the midfielder out in the summer.

The 19-year-old joined Dundee for the season, and he has so far appeared in three games for the club.

Gustavo Hamer

Hamer was one of two big losses for the club in the summer transfer window.

The midfielder joined Coventry in 2020 with not many knowing who he was. But he left, having been one of Coventry’s best players in recent years.

Hamer was vital to the club reaching the play-offs and, in fairness, earned his chance to play in the Premier League. He joined Sheffield United and, so far, has two goals in seven league appearances to his name.

Jack Burroughs

Burroughs is another player that Coventry decided to send out on loan in the summer.

The winger joined Lincoln City, and he has become a regular feature for the club, playing 10 times for the Imps in League One.

He has yet to contribute going forward but has picked up an assist in the EFL Trophy.

Sean Maguire

Coventry signed Maguire in January of this year on a short-term contract.

He played seven times last season but wasn’t kept on, and the forward signed for League One side Carlisle United. He has so far added a goal to his name in 14 appearances for the Cumbrian side.

Weekly wages: Coventry City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Tyler Walker

Walker ended his three-year spell with Coventry in the summer transfer window.

The forward joined in 2020, and while he didn’t nail down a place right away, he soon did towards the end of his time at the club.

However, he was unable to convince that he deserved a new contract and, therefore, left as a free agent and joined Lincoln.

He has struggled to play regularly for the club and has yet to get on the scoresheet in the handful of games he’s played.

Martyn Waghorn

Waghorn ended a rough couple of seasons at Coventry this summer, as he left and re-joined Derby County on a free transfer.

The forward found it hard in a Sky Blues shirt, with him spending some of last season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

However, he has returned to Derby and has been an instant hit, as he’s got six goals to his name.

Viktor Gyokeres

Along with Hamer, Gyokeres was a major departure for Coventry in the summer.

After two excellent seasons at the club, he was snapped up by Sporting Lisbon for a hefty fee.

The Swedish international has continued from where he left, scoring six goals in seven league appearances. As well as netting two goals in two Europa League games.