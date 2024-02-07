There have been some years in the EFL where the lower leagues happen to have a lot of players in it at once that go on to play at the top level. This could be one of those years.

We've previously seen the likes of Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney make gradual moves up the English footballing pyramid, and go on to be two of the best strikers that England has to offer.

There have also been lots of stars of the future who first made a name for themselves whilst out on loan at EFL clubs; Mason Mount, Fikayo Tomori, and, more recently, Conor Bradley come to mind.

League One can be a great breeding and development ground for young talent to learn their trades and get used to the challenges of men's football. The current third tier campaign is full of these future starlets, and Football League World has decided to rank the best dozen of them.

To qualify for this list, the players had to be 23 and under, as opposed to the 21 and under requirement for nominees for the EFL's Young Player of the Year awards.

Loanees are featured on this list too. So, without any further ado, these are the 12 best youngsters currently playing in League One.

12 Sam Tickle

The Wigan Athletic goalkeeper has thrived in what is his first season of EFL football.

Last season, he was out on loan at Warrington Rylands in the Northern Premier League, so to come into a relegated Wigan side, become the starting keeper, and absolutely prove yourself as the number one, is some achievement.

11 Hector Kyprianou

As you may have expected, and as you will come to see, there are a lot of Peterborough United players on this list. They currently sit 3rd in the table with a squad that has an average age of just 22.4-years-old, so they were always going to dominate this list, in terms of numbers.

The Cyprus international has surprisingly good attacking stats for a holding midfielder. In 28 games, he has scored five times and provided one assist. The 22-year-old has been exactly what you'd want from someone who plays his position; a consistent seven, or more, out of 10, and someone who plays like an experienced veteran. He's a calming presence for the Posh.

10 Karamoko Dembélé

Dembélé was once likened to Lionel Messi by a former coach from Celtic. David Feeney said, in 2016: "I think he is very similar to Messi. If he has the right guidance, then the sky is the limit for him," as per the Daily Mail. Things didn't fully work out for him up in Glasgow. He was released at the end of his deal in 2022, and he joined French club Stade Brest not long after.

He now finds himself on loan with Blackpool in League One, and he's been able to show some of that superstar talent that he possesses. He's contributed 11 combined goals and assists to the Seasiders in just 23 games, and only 15 starts. He's certainly shown himself to be one of the best young players at this level, even if his career hasn't gone exactly as planned.

9 Alex Robertson

The Aussie from Manchester City was a huge part of Portsmouth's early season success. They continued their undefeated streak that they'd built up in the latter half of the 2022/23 campaign, and the 20-year-old was rocking in the centre of the park. His calmness and efficiency when on the ball and moving it to other parts of the pitch really reflected the upbringing that he had in City's academy.

He was brilliant in his first 23 games for Pompey, but a very unfortunate, season-ending hamstring injury completely derailed his time in League One. The fact that we only got to see half a season of him at this level is what prevents him from being higher. But, in terms of ability, talent, and likelihood to reach the top of football, he's certainly up there with anyone on this list.

8 Marc Leonard

Northampton played an absolute blinder this summer by getting Leonard on a temporary deal from Brighton & Hove Albion. Three of the four newly promoted sides (Town, Leyton Orient, and Stevenage) are in very comfortable positions in the league, in part thanks to some talented loanees. Leonard is the pick of them.

He's shown a great understanding of the game. He sees things before they happen, and that's a trait that your born with, not taught. The 22-year-old Scotsman has been as consistent as a player who's operated at this level for a decade, which is a testament to what he could become in the future.

7 Paddy Lane

The Northern Irish winger has been on the English third tier scene for three seasons now, and he's only 22-years-old. Pompey purchased Lane in the 2023 January transfer window, and it was a bit of a down season for him. He only registered two goals and an assist in the whole 2022/23 campaign. He'd scored five and assisted eight in the prior season for Fleetwood.

His side's rise to the top of the league has coincided with him recapturing his form. He's already scored nine goals this season through his first 28 games, and he's helped others to do so on four different occasions too. He's become one of the top wingers in the league.

6 Harrison Burrows

Any player who captains their team at the age of 22 should be an immediate sign of their ability and character. Peterborough, as previously mentioned, do have a very young side, and Burrows has only had the armband because of Peter Kioso's absence from the team, but it's still some statement of belief in him from Darren Ferguson.

Burrows has been a chance-creating machine this season. He already has nine assists in 29 games (second best in the league), as well as creating 13 big chances, as per Sofascore. Full backs need to be able to be more of an attacking outlet nowadays, and Burrows will only develop more and more as time goes on, which is scary considering the level he's already at.

5 Charlie Hughes

Modern central defenders have to be confident and capable when on the ball to allow their teams to play the brand of attacking football that most coaches want to play. Hughes has that ability in abundance, and he's displayed it in the biggest games. When Wigan played Manchester United in the FA Cup, there were moments where he was facing his goal, with electric forwards bearing down on him, and he was able to get out of those situations with ease by doing intricate fakes and clever movement to throw them off his scent. This doesn't even take into account his defensive abilities. He gets dribbled past once every 10 games, according to Sofascore; no wonder he's been looked at by the likes of West Ham United.

4 Kwame Poku

The 22-year-old's form has tapered off since his pre-Christmas bananza of steamrolling through defences like a bullet through paper. He can be quite a streaky player - when he's on it, there's no stopping him, and the reverse applies too - but Poku has stepped his levels up this season compared to the last. He has 15 direct goal involvements in 25 games for the Posh. They managed to keep a hold of him after receiving strong interest from Sunderland and Ipswich, as per TEAMtalk, and he could be an integral part of their promotion push.

3 Eiran Cashin

Given that Brighton were willing to pay £3.6 million for the Irish defender in the summer, it would be understandable to think he'd be number one or two of the best dozen League One youngsters. He is a brilliant central defender, and the best mark of that is how well he's able to do his role, despite being vertically disadvantaged compared to most people in his position. Out of every centre back in the third tier of English football, Cashin has the highest average Sofascore match rating (7.45), and he's only behind Cameron Brannagan and Ephron Mason-Clarke out of every player in the league.

2 Max Bird

The central midfielder won't be a League One player for much longer, regardless of how well Derby do in the final stages of the season. Bird was bought by Championship side Bristol City for an undisclosed fee in the final hours of the January transfer window deadline day.

He was loaned straight back to the Rams as part of the deal, but City clearly see him as a Championship-ready player. He missed the first portion of the season through injury, but his return has reemphasised just how good he is. He has nine combined goals and assists so far this season; some impressive stats for a central midfielder.

1 Ronnie Edwards

You could have argued that he was one of the top young players last season, based off the 40 league games he played for them and his 7.09/10 Sofascore rating for the season to go along with it. What this season has done is cement Edwards as the best young player in League One. He's got even better in this campaign, averaging a 7.27 match rating through the first 29 games of the season. He's got everything you'd want of a centre back of the future; a great ability to pass the ball, mobility, great defensive awareness. He is the complete package.

Before the start of the season, the club's director of football, Barry Fry, said that Edwards would go on to play in the Premier League, and there's nothing that we've seen since that would suggest otherwise.