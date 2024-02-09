Highlights Gillingham's League Two campaign has improved in their second year in the division after relegation from League One.

The club faces a busy few months in deciding which players to retain for next season, with several players out of contract.

Players set to leave include Conor Masterson, George Lapslie, Robbie McKenzie, Dom Jefferies, Timothée Dieng, Max Ehmer, Shaun Williams, Glenn Morris, Sam Gale, Kieron Agbebi, Ronald Sithole, and Alex Giles.

Gillingham are enjoying an improved 2023/24 campaign at League Two level in what is their second year in the division after relegation from League One.

The Gills were relegated from League Two in 2022 and finished 17th last season, but are in the mix for the play-offs this season under manager Stephen Clemence.

Gillingham's last five league finishes Season Division Position 2018/19 League One 13th 2019/20 League One 10th 2020/21 League One 10th 2021/22 League One 21st 2022/23 League Two 17th

As is quite often the case for League Two clubs, the Gills have several players out of contract and the club face a busy couple of months as they look to decide which players they'd like to retain for next season - decisions that may well be impacted by which division they're planning for.

Here are the Gillingham players who are set to leave as a free agent in the summer...

1 Conor Masterson

Central defender Masterson joined Gillingham permanently in the summer of 2023 after spending the previous season with the club on loan from QPR.

The ex-Liverpool man has been a mainstay in the Gills starting XI this season and even captained the side in an EFL Trophy fixture with Leyton Orient.

2 George Lapslie

Midfielder Lapslie joined the club from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town in the summer of 2023.

The 27-year-old isn't always a regular starter in the league but is often utilised from the bench and is a feature in the club's matchday squad.

3 Robbie McKenzie

Right-back McKenzie joined the club from Hull City in 2020 and spent two years at the Gills before leaving at the end of the 2021/22 season.

However, he soon rejoined the club after being unable to secure a deal elsewhere. He hasn't featured as much as he'd have liked this season and has found himself out of the side in recent weeks.

4 Dom Jefferies

Welsh midfielder Jefferies made the move from Brentford in 2022 and has impressed for the club over the past two seasons.

The 21-year-old was linked with a January move to Scottish side Hibernian in a Football League World exclusive, who were looking to take advantage of his contract situation at the Priestfield Stadium.

5 Timothée Dieng

French midfielder Dieng joined the club from Exeter City in the summer of 2023 after two years at St James Park.

However, he hasn't quite had the desired impact in Kent, finding himself in and out of the Gills' squad.

6 Max Ehmer

Central defender Ehmer is a Gillingham stalwart, having made his debut for the club in 2014.

Other than the 2020/21 season he spent at Bristol Rovers, the German has made the Priestfield Stadium his home after being released by QPR in 2015.

7 Shaun Williams

Veteran midfielder Williams was brought to the club in 2022 and reunited with former Millwall manager Neil Harris.

The 37-year-old Republic of Ireland international was the club's captain but hasn't played since October.

8 Glenn Morris

Veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris joined the club permanently in the summer after spending the 2022/23 season on loan with the club from Crawley Town.

Despite his age, the 40-year-old has made a couple of appearances for the club, but they've all been in cup competitions.

9 Sam Gale

Defensive midfielder Gale has made just one first-team appearance for the club and that came in November 2021.

The 19-year-old has spent time on loan at Isthmian League side Hastings United this season.

10 Kieron Agbebi

Central midfielder Kieron Agbebi joined the club in the summer from National League South side Dover Athletic.

The 18-year-old has yet to make his senior bow for the Gills.

11 Ronald Sithole

Striker Sithole came through the academy ranks at the Priestfield Stadium and signed a professional contract with the club in the summer of 2023.

Despite this, he's yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

12 Alex Giles

Academy graduate Giles has made just one appearance for the club this season, coming from the bench in an EFL Trophy tie with Portsmouth.

The 19-year-old centre-back joined Isthmian Premier Division side Chatham Town on loan for a month in December.