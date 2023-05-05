Birmingham City have secured their place in the Championship for another season.

John Eustace’s side are currently 17th in the table going into next week’s final slate of fixtures.

The club will be planning for the summer ahead, although upheaval behind the scenes may prove a stumbling block that must be overcome for the recruitment staff as a takeover continues to be agreed in the background.

Birmingham City contracts expiring in 2024

Whilst some players are heading into the final weeks of their deals at Birmingham, here we take a look at the players who are heading into the final year of their existing contracts at St. Andrew’s…

George Hall

Hall has been a breakout star in Birmingham’s season, becoming an important part of the side as the campaign has worn on.

The midfielder has 13 starts and 30 appearances to his name in the league and has caught plenty of attention with his performances.

However, the 18-year-old has attracted interest from the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool, so perhaps the 12 months remaining on his contract may not be enough to secure his future at Birmingham.

Jobe Bellingham

Bellingham has been another breakout star for Birmingham, albeit he has not quite earned the same level of game time under Eustace.

However, the midfielder’s future is also in doubt amid reports that Sunderland are eyeing a summer move.

That may mean the 12 months remaining on Bellingham’s contract may not keep him at St. Andrew’s into 2024.

John Ruddy

Ruddy has been an integral part of Birmingham’s season, appearing 43 times in the league.

The 36-year-old has cemented himself as the team’s first choice goalkeeper and will likely retain that spot for another season.

But his future beyond then is in question with his contract set to expire in 2024.

Lukas Jutkiewicz

The forward has 42 league appearances this season, but just 17 starts.

The 34-year-old may not have much of a future at Birmingham beyond next season given his lack of consistent game time and his age.

Neil Etheridge

The goalkeeper has been firmly second choice this season and the 33-year-old is taking up a big chunk in the club’s wage bill.

For those reasons, it is hard to imagine the shot-stopper having a career at St. Andrew’s beyond his 2024 contract.

Gary Gardner

Gardner has suffered from injury issues that have kept him from earning consistent minutes in the side this season.

The 30-year-old may struggle for game time next season too, even if he can stay fit, meaning his future at the club will be in doubt over the next 12 months.

Scott Hogan

Hogan has been a key figure in Eustace’s side this season, scoring 10 goals from 37 league appearances.

If he can maintain that level of form into next year then perhaps Eustace will consider talks over a possible contract extension.

Marc Roberts

Roberts has 24 league appearances in the side this season, dropping down the pecking order through the campaign.

With just 12 months remaining in his contract, he will need to ensure his fitness into next year to improve his chances of remaining with Birmingham.

Alfie Chang

Chang has made 12 appearances in the league this season as he seeks to breakthrough into Eustace’s long-term plans.

The 20-year-old will have another year to prove his value to the club, otherwise he may find himself at the exit door in 2024.

Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic has spent the season out on loan at Hertha Berlin, but he has fallen out of favour with the Bundesliga club in recent weeks following a public bust-up with the manager.

The midfielder arrived as a big name signing in 2019, but it remains to be seen where his future lies following the latest developments with Berlin.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove has spent most of his time at Birmingham out on loan, most recently with Plymouth Argyle.

The 26-year-old helped the Pilgrims achieve Championship promotion, but it remains to be seen whether his performances in League One have done enough to convince Eustace that he has a future at St. Andrew's.

Zach Jeacock

Jeacock came through the ranks of the Birmingham academy, but has spent most of his time at senior level out on loan from the first team.

The goalkeeper has another 12 months remaining on his current Blues' deal as he nears a return from his stint at Salford City.

All expiring contracts according to Birmingham Mail and Transfermarkt.