Many players in the EFL have contracts expiring in less than a year, and they will be looking to impress their current employers to secure a new deal or attract attention from other clubs.

Wycombe Wanderers have 11 players with contracts set to expire next year. This includes Brandon Hanlan, Jason McCarthy, Jack Grimmer, Sam Vokes, Chris Forino, David Wheeler, Joe Jacobson, Richard Keogh, Josh Scowen, Christie Ward, and Laurence Shala.

These players have varying levels of experience and involvement with the club, with some having extended their contracts recently and others yet to play this season. Veterans like Joe Jacobson and Sam Vokes are looking to make an impact despite their age.

Wycombe Wanderers have an array of players with less than a year left to run on their contracts, with 11 in total. So let's analyse all of them. All figures used as per Transfermarkt

Brandon Hanlan

Hanlan joined the Chairboys from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2021, signing a three-year contract which is set to expire next June.

He has featured in every league game so far this season, and despite this was subject to interest from Wrexham, but a deal failed to materialise.

Jason McCarthy

The right-back has had four different spells at Wycombe, but extended his second permanent stay at Adams Park in April, after his initial three-year deal which was signed after the club's promotion to the Championship was set to expire.

Jack Grimmer

Next up is fellow right-back Jack Grimmer, who has been at Wycombe since the summer of 2019 after impressing then manager Gareth Ainsworth on trial.

Grimmer has made 138 appearances for Wycombe, although is yet to feature so far this season after extending his contract by a further year in April.

Sam Vokes

The experienced striker has been at Adams Park since 2021, having signed two further one-year deals since moving from Stoke City two seasons ago.

Having scored 23 goals in 87 games before extending his contract prior to the end of last season, Vokes is yet to get off the mark in 2023/24, now aged 33.

Chris Forino

Forino signed a long-term contract extension back in December 2021, which keeps him at Adams Park until next summer.

After breaking into the side with 14 appearances in 2021/22, Forino made 30 appearances last season, scoring 4 times, and has so far featured in 5 of Wycombe's fixtures at the beginning of this season.

David Wheeler

Wheeler was another Chairboy to extend his stay at the back end of last season by a further year.

The winger has been at the club since the summer of 2019, being part of the only Championship side in Wycombe's history the following season. He is coming off the back of his best scoring season at the club, with seven goals in 37 games last term.

Joe Jacobson

The club legend's time at Adams Park was extended by a further year back in March.

Since joining from Shrewsbury Town in 2014, the veteran left-back and club captain has made 378 appearances in that time for Wycombe, scoring 44 times.

Richard Keogh

The experienced defender became Matt Bloomfield's first signing of the summer window, penning a one-year deal.

The former Coventry and Derby defender has so far played in every league game, as well as opening his account for the club against Northampton Town.

Josh Scowen

The former QPR and Sunderland midfielder was yet another player to sign a one-year extension towards the end of last campaign.

Since moving from Wearside in 2021, Scowen featured 43 times in his first season which resulted in a Wembley defeat by his former club, as well as 28 appearances last term, scoring twice overall. He has also been a starter in all six league games so far in 2023/24.

Christie Ward

19-year-old Ward is one of two youngsters with less than a year left on their deals, having signed in July 2022 from Brockenhorst FC.

He featured 3 times in League One last season, as well as a loan spell at Hungerford Town.

Laurence Shala

The Kosovan youth international joined the club this summer after impressing on trial, earning a one-year contract, with the club holding an option to extend it until 2025.